Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Spring Campaign

Help us raise $150K by May 31

--%

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Government

San Diego Lawmakers Split on Airbnb Bill as it Clears Assembly

Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath’s attempt to tamp down vacation rentals along San Diego’s coastline passed the state Assembly on Thursday without the support of a couple key allies.
Lisa Halverstadt
vacation rental san diego

Signs in Crown Point protest the proliferation of short-term vacation rentals. / Photo by Dustin Michelson

This post initially appeared in the May 24 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath’s attempt to tamp down vacation rentals along San Diego’s coastline passed the state Assembly on Thursday without the support of a couple key allies.

Boerner Horvath’s AB 1731 takes a different tack than San Diego County cities that have sought to regulate vacation rentals, barring rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO from listing San Diego County vacation rentals that fall into both residential and state coastal zones on their sites for more than 30 days a year unless a full-time resident is on site.

Cities across the county, namely the city of San Diego, have for years been paralyzed over how to regulate vacation rentals.

Yet a spokesman for fellow Democrat and state Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who is running for mayor, said Thursday that Gloria voted against AB 1731 because he believes cities – not the state – should lead the way on regulations.

“(Gloria) has served on the City Council and he’s lived through all of these discussions related to short-term vacation rentals and what we realize is there’s really no replacement for local action on this issue,” spokesman Nick Serrano said.

Serrano said Gloria had urged Boerner Horvath to amend her bill to allow cities to choose to opt in or out of its regulations. He had also raised concerns about the lack of enforcement mechanisms for the proposed rules.

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, a Democrat, abstained from voting on the matter. Maienschein’s office did not immediately respond to VOSD’s request for comment on his decision.

Other San Diego Democrats, Assemblywomen Lorena Gonzalez and Shirley Weber, backed Boerner Horvath’s bill while Republican Assemblywoman Marie Waldron and Assemblyman Randy Voepel in voting against the bill.

AB 1731 is now headed to the state Senate. If signed by Newsom, it’s expected to go into effect next January.

Tags:

Airbnb Tasha Boerner Horvath vacation rentals
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: Police Shooting Bill Gets a Green Light

Public Records Battle Erupts Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena

How Kevin Faulconer Touched Off a Historic Debate About San Diego’s Transportation Future

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: Bill Would Sharply Limit Short-Term Rentals in Beach Neighborhoods

Lisa Halverstadt and Sara Libby
Government

What's Next After City Tears Up Vacation Rental Deal and Announces New Energy Agency

Scott Lewis
Government

The Vacation Rental Dilemma, Briefly Solved, Is Back Again

Lisa Halverstadt
Opinion

New Vacation Rental Rules Aren't a 'Ban' — They're Reasonable Regulations

Matt Valenti

Trending Stories
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
Politics Report: Sharp Words at SANDAG Meeting
Opinion
San Diego County Is Disregarding Fire Risk to an Astonishing Degree
Public Records Battle Erupts Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena
California’s School Accountability Laws Have Quietly Become Defunct
A Little-Known Company Is Quietly Making Massive Water Deals
Escondido Changed the Name of Special Ed Teachers to Skirt Caseload Rules, State Says
The City Sends About 15 Percent of the Recycling it Collects to the Dump
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
School Officials Who Failed to Act on Report of Sexual Abuse Say it Went to Spam Folder
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!