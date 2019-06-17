UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government

Sidewalk Repair Policy Still Confounds Residents – and the City Council

San Diego’s City Council promised years ago to fix the illogical policy guiding who’s responsible for fixing broken sidewalks, but still nothing has changed.
Megan Wood
A crumbling sidewalk in Sherman Heights / Photo by Dustin Michelson

This story is a part of The People’s Reporter, a feature where the public can submit questions, readers vote on which questions they want answered and VOSD investigates.

The question from VOSD reader Donna McLoughlin:Property owners are being asked to maintain and repair or replace city sidewalks adjacent to their properties. Many sidewalks in urban San Diego neighborhoods are 70-100 years old — crumbling, cracking and becoming unsafe. Property owners are not asked to fill potholes or repair streets adjacent to their properties — why sidewalks?”

To submit your question or vote on our next topic, click here.

♦♦♦

Hundreds of requests for sidewalk repairs are submitted by residents in the city of San Diego each month. But more often than not, it’s a homeowner’s responsibility to fix broken sidewalks outside their property even though it’s the city’s legal problem if someone trips and falls on one of those same broken sidewalks.

San Diego’s City Council promised to fix the illogical policy six years ago, but still nothing has changed.

“All of the options we’ve explored, including the policies of other large California cities, have their own pros and cons,” Councilman Mark Kersey said in an email. “I have yet to see a policy that would be a perfect fit for San Diego.”

San Diego evaluated its 5,000 miles of sidewalks from 2014 to 2015 and found more than 85,000 locations with significant cracks, lumps or other problems. The city said it would need $57.2 million to cover all the maintenance and repairs.

When a Sidewalk Gets Fixed

When residents report a failing sidewalk, it’s first evaluated by a city employee. If it’s considered a hazard, city crews will “ramp” the broken area with a layer of asphalt. In the last three years, the city has ramped more than 10,000 feet of damaged sidewalk.

A sidewalk covered with layers of asphalt in South Park / Photo by Megan Wood

Next, the city determines who is responsible for the repair. The city is responsible for damage caused by parkway trees, heat expansion, utility work and grade subsidence. Homeowners are responsible for all other damage caused by age.

But there’s little incentive for property owners to get the job done. When city staff determine a homeowner is responsible for broken sidewalks, they send a Notice of Liability. Current policy does not require follow-up or enforcement efforts.

The city does offer a cost-sharing program that covers half of the expense for residents repairing at least 75 square feet of sidewalk. Last year, 43 people participated in the program, each spending on average $4,500.

Where the City Stands

The city’s independent budget analyst office issued a report last year that included how other large cities approached sidewalk maintenance.

Many followed state law allowing cities to place a lien on properties if sidewalks are not fixed by the owner. Other cities, the report said, required sidewalks to be repaired by the owner before selling a property.

In 2015, Kersey said he was inclined to support a policy that would make property owners responsible for legal problems, but only after the city helps pay to fix existing sidewalk issues.

He now says there’s no easy solution and is pushing the city to create and discuss an updated policy before the end of the year.

Voice of San Diego created a blog in 2013 called The Stumblr where residents helped us document some of the worst sidewalks in San Diego. Check it out here.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

sidewalks
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Megan Wood

Megan is Voice of San Diego’s engagement editor. She is responsible for producing and overseeing the production of content that extends the reach of the organization.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: Here’s What San Diego’s Getting Out of the New State Budget

Shuttered Tri-City Psychiatric Beds Spark a New Round of Infighting

The City Flipped on Prop. B – But it Doesn’t Change Much Yet

What to Read Next
Government

Two Years On, Illogical Sidewalk Policies Still Illogical

Liam Dillon
City Budget

The Mayor’s Own People Think the Mayor Needs to Spend More Money on Streets

Liam Dillon
Infrastructure

San Diego Explained: The Sidewalk Survey

Catherine Green
Government

San Diego Doesn't Know How Many Sidewalks It Has

Liam Dillon

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
Another School Year Ends With a Leadership Shakeup at Troubled Lincoln High School
The City Flipped on Prop. B – But it Doesn’t Change Much Yet
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!