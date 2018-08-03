Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Vacation Rentals

Special Podcast: The Mayor on Vacation Rental Crackdowns, Homelessness and the GOP

Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis in a special episode of the VOSD Podcast to talk about how the new vacation rental regulations will play out, and other big issues.
Kinsee Morlan
Kevin Faulconer

Mayor Kevin Faulconer appears at the US Grant Hotel on the night of the June 2018 primary election. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

City leaders were deadlocked for years over how to regulate vacation rentals.

As that fight dragged on, Mayor Kevin Faulconer largely ducked taking any action. After the last round of failure, though, he decided to propose his own policy framework. The vacation rental industry seemed happy with his ideas. Opponents of short-term rentals, not so much.

When the City Council met in July to discuss the regulations, it rejected a major piece of Faulconer’s plan. Instead, it voted to allow only residents who live in homes in San Diego to rent them out to visitors up to six months every year, effectively wiping out thousands of vacation rentals owned by investors and companies.

The vacation rental industry is not happy.

Faulconer joined Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis in a special episode of the VOSD Podcast and fielded questions about that and other big issues.

The mayor said he was fine with the City Council’s decision. His main concern, he said, was getting regulations in place and ensuring a system for enforcing those regulations.

When Lewis asked if the city was really going to shut down thousands of vacation rentals – some that have been operating for decades in neighborhoods like Mission Beach – Faulconer said, after a grace period, yes, that’s exactly what the city is going to do.

“That’s why it’s been such a contentious issue for a long time,” he said. “A lot of it will be complaint-driven, but look, it’s important that we have these regulations and we have the enforcement mechanism. And I’m looking forward to putting those in place.”

When the mayor came on the podcast in January, he said he wasted too much time seeking consensus. When it comes to housing the city’s homeless population, he said he’s willing to make decisions not everyone likes.

As community concern mounts in Clairemont over plans for a new apartment complex for homeless seniors, Faulconer said he’s willing to push the project forward.

“It is time for action and results,” he said. “Look, fear is a powerful human emotion, but at the same time we absolutely need to get people off the street and into housing. … Doing nothing is not an option.”

Also in the interview: Faulconer said he supports Republican John Cox for governor, and signaled he’s uncomfortable with California’s “sanctuary state” law that limits cooperation between law enforcement and immigration officials but wouldn’t say outright that he opposes it despite being pressed on it multiple times.

Call Voice of San Diego at 619-354-1085 and leave a message with your comment or question. We may end up using your voicemail in a future show.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Tags:

Airbnb Kevin Faulconer short-term vacation rentals vacation rentals
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and also manages VOSD’s podcasts. She covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: After Playing Nice, Gonzalez Targets the Airport Once More

Thousands of Employees Face Uncertainty After Supreme Court Pension Case

City Was Told About Smart Meter Problems Two Years Ago

What to Read Next
Politics

Chris Ward's Incredible Transformation on Vacation Rentals

Scott Lewis
News

Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals

Scott Lewis and Lisa Halverstadt
Government

Vacation Rental Uncertainty Didn’t End With Council Vote

Lisa Halverstadt
Land Use

Who Can Get Licenses Is the Hottest Potato in the Mayor's Vacation Rental Proposal

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Listen

Subscribe

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Latest (Aug 3) — Special Podcast: The Mayor on Vacation Rental Crackdowns, Homelessness and the GOP

Subscribe Now
About this podcast

Trending Stories
Audit Reveals Tough Decisions Coming at SANDAG
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
Morning Report: The Airport and the Port Are Feuding
Politics Report: Caruso Mall Haunts Carlsbad Mayoral Race
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe