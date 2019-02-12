Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government Building a better region together, one story at a time

Government Balboa Park

The Plaza de Panama Plan Is on Hiatus

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and a group of major philanthropists are shelving a plan to remodel Balboa Park’s Plaza de Panama after bids for the project came in way over budget last month.
Lisa Halverstadt

The Plaza de Panama in Balboa Park / Photo courtesy of Balboa Park Central

A controversial plan to clear cars from Balboa Park’s central mesa is on hold.

Philanthropist Irwin Jacobs, who has long championed the Plaza de Panama project, said this week that philanthropists have halted fundraising efforts necessary to get the project to the finish line after three construction bids each came in at least $20 million higher than earlier estimates for the project.

“There is an excellent plan for how to proceed, but the costs are a little too high at this point,” Jacobs said.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and philanthropists had once hoped the Plaza de Panama project might break ground as soon as this spring.

Now those plans, which had been contingent on philanthropists raising $30 million, have been dashed.

“The success of the Plaza de Panama project has always depended upon the generous donations of the philanthropic community, and given the significant escalation in construction costs due to legal delays I respect the committee’s decision not to move forward at this time,” Faulconer said in a statement Tuesday.

The mayor said he looked forward to continuing to look at other ways to invest in the park, such as reimagining the Palisades area.

Jacobs said both the need for City Council approval for a larger construction contract and the array of other issues city officials must tackle, including a budget shortfall for the coming year, have further complicated the effort.

Two years ago, a consultant hired by the so-called Plaza de Panama Committee projected construction would cost about $60 million. The city and other experts penciled in another $18 million in management and contingency costs, leading to a $78 million total estimate.

Then two legal challenges stalled the project. By the time the city requested construction bids last fall, costs had risen dramatically.

Construction bids released last month show the lowest bid came in almost 40 percent higher than the previous estimate – at least $83.5 million for construction alone. Other bids came in at $88.4 million and $105 million, totals the city has said don’t include some costlier options the city and the committee could pursue.

A financing plan approved in November 2016 called for the city to handle $49 million in project costs. To cover its share, the city planned to seek bonds and then rely on paid parking in a planned grass-topped garage expected to replace the asphalt lot behind the Organ Pavilion to cover debt payments.

The remaining amount – then estimated at about $30 million – was set to come from philanthropists.

To move forward with the project, the city’s existing arrangement with the Plaza de Panama Committee suggests philanthropists would need to raise another $24 million – or make significant changes to the project or their contract with the city.

Jacobs, who has previously looked at ways to cut costs, said it would be difficult to scale back envisioned utility improvements or upgrades to the park’s central plazas.

“If you’re gonna do it, you should do it right,” Jacobs said.

Further complicating matters, the 2016 agreement requires Faulconer to seek City Council approval for a construction contract that far exceeds earlier projections, a significant hurdle given outcry about other city needs amid budget belt-tightening.

Jacobs noted that the project has been revived before following years of legal wrangling that led to the collapse of the initial 2012 arrangement between the city and philanthropists, and rejected the notion that it’s on life support.

But he’s not expecting it to proceed anytime soon.

“I’m sorry that it’s not going ahead because I think it would have been a great addition to the park,” Jacobs said. “Hopefully, it will at some point.”

Disclosure: Irwin Jacobs is a major donor to Voice of San Diego.

Tags:

Irwin Jacobs Plaza De Panama
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Government

Newsom Backs One Water Tunnel, Curbing Brown Family Legacy

Costs for Pure Water Project Are Rising – by Billions

Sacramento Report: Assembly Republican Leader Says Party Lacked Money, Not Ideas

What to Read Next
Government

Bids to Remake the Plaza de Panama Are $20M Higher Than Expected

Lisa Halverstadt
Land Use

The Other Plan to Turn a Balboa Park Parking Lot Into a Public Plaza

Kinsee Morlan
Government

Long-Stalled Plaza de Panama Project Heads Back to Court

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

Bids to Remake the Plaza de Panama Are $20M Higher Than Expected

Lisa Halverstadt

Trending Stories
Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct
Docs, Interviews Show Sweetwater Officials Ignored Budget Warnings
The Plaza de Panama Plan Is on Hiatus
Costs for Pure Water Project Are Rising – by Billions
Labeled Disabled at an Early Age, a Former Student Looks Back With Regret
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count
Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct
Docs, Interviews Show Sweetwater Officials Ignored Budget Warnings
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!