Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Government Economy Marijuana

The State Might Give Marijuana Customers a Way Around Local Bans

California officials say new marijuana regulations should be seen as technical tweaks, but at least one provision is a potential a game-changer for the industry.
Jesse Marx

A driver makes a marijuana delivery in San Diego. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

This post originally appeared in the July 20 Sacramento Report.

California officials say new marijuana regulations should be seen as technical tweaks, but at least one provision is a potential a game-changer for the industry.

Most municipalities in California continue to ban marijuana in some form. The proposed rules laid out late last week by the Bureau of Cannabis Control would allow existing retailers to make deliveries in any municipality, regardless of whether local officials allow it.

If the rule survives, it would effectively overturn prohibitions in places like unincorporated San Diego County, giving patients and consumers a way to buy marijuana without leaving their homes.

There are licensed medical marijuana dispensaries operating in the county, but the Board of Supervisors last year told them to close by 2022.

County spokespeople didn’t return a request for comment. But Gregg Fishman, communications coordinator for the California State Association of Counties, which lobbies on behalf of San Diego County and others, said the new rules for delivery services should have been approved through the normal legislative process – not by regulators – because it represents an amendment to Proposition 64.

The public has until late August to comment. The state could revise the rules before they become permanent at the end of the year, .

Not all deliverers were excited by the news – some question what the changes mean for their own bottom lines over the long-term.

On the one hand, the state is no longer requiring drivers to make single stops, which add up.

“It’s not profitable to have a driver on the road and pay them to go back and forth after each delivery,” said Manny Biezunski, a member of the San Diego Cannabis Delivery Alliance.

Instead, they’ll be allowed to carry up to $10,000 worth of supplies.

That rule, and others, had the support of some of the state’s biggest marijuana technology companies. As third-party players who connect retailers and consumers, those companies don’t require a license. But they’ve laid down enough infrastructure and collected lots of customer data, Biezunski said, that they could eventually dominate the marketplace.

Yet the new rules do provide local activists and industry professionals with some leverage over City Councils that remain reluctant to lift bans on commercial marijuana sales. Those sales are going to happen anyhow – with none of the tax revenue that would come with handing out a few licenses of their own.

Other major changes to statewide marijuana regulations could include:

Dosage

People with a medical recommendation will be able to purchase products with higher levels of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The current rules prohibit retailers from selling packages of edibles that contain more than 100 milligrams. Under the new regulations, card-carrying consumers can buy dissolving edibles, such as lozenges or mouth strips, that have up to 500 milligrams, the Mercury News reported.

Activists say patients who suffer from cancer and other serious illnesses need significantly higher doses to deal with severe pain.

Marketing

Dispensaries won’t be able to give away product and can’t engage in advertising that could be considered appealing to minors. That includes toys, inflatables, movie characters and cartoon characters.

Outdoor ads would need to be attached to a building or permanent structure.

Tags:

Marijuana
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jesse Marx

Jesse Marx is associate editor at Voice of San Diego. He writes about pot and politics, and manages the op-ed section. Contact him by email or through Twitter.

More in Government

Sacramento Report: We Know What Gonzalez’s Next Big Move Might Be

City Building List of Affordable Housing ‘Time Bombs’

He’s Either an International Criminal, or a Persecuted Christian Seeking a Better Life

What to Read Next
Public Safety

Ex-Police Chief Cited Misleading Stats When Lobbying Against Pot Facilities

Jesse Marx
News

North County Report: Oceanside’s Pared-Down Pot Rules Spark Citizen’s Initiative

Ruarri Serpa
News

Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game

Jesse Marx
Politics

California GOP Congressman Leans on Cannabis Donors

Jesse Marx

Trending Stories
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
How an 'Ugly' 1974 Restroom Sting United San Diego's Emerging Gay Community
City Building List of Affordable Housing ‘Time Bombs’
Ex-Police Chief Cited Misleading Stats When Lobbying Against Pot Facilities
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
San Diego Foundation Parts Ways With CEO
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
The First 'Zero Tolerance' Case to Go to Trial Didn't Go Well for the Government
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe