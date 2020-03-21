VOSD Podcast: A New Reality

This week, we had to take a moment just to try to process what has happened over the last week and how dramatically it has changed our lives and local public affairs.

It’s hard to picture any part of local politics that hasn’t been changed by the coronavirus and the economic, cultural and governmental pandemonium it has left in its wake.

We talked about that and a couple of the moments that have really jarred us. Chief among them is the news that Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla, who is also the chairman of the California Coastal Commission, not only caught the virus but has been re-admitted to the hospital in an intensive care unit, where he has been connected to a ventilator. The 53-year-old is experiencing what we all fear so many thousands of people may experience: a worsening illness that requires intense medical care and attention.

Our medical system can handle some of that, but it can’t handle thousands and thousands who may need that. And the worst-case scenario is that, when that happens, we’ll have to choose who dies and who doesn’t. Padilla’s experience drove home the reality of both how widespread the virus is and how nasty it can be.

We also discussed the new reality in the mayor’s race: Councilwoman Barbara Bry has seemingly won the second spot in the mayoral runoff after overtaking Councilman Scott Sherman. It’s news that would have really had us going in previous episodes but, like everything, it has a different feeling. Regardless, we talked about just how much campaigning is now going to change and what the race is like.

This was the first podcast we have ever recorded remotely. I was in our studio, Andy Keatts and Sara Libby came in remotely from their homes. It went well, thanks to producer Nate John. Please let us know what you want to hear in coming episodes as we adjust to a new regimen.

