VOSD Podcast: Scott and Sara Take Sacramento

This week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby dig in to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first State of the State address — what San Diego was mentioned for, and whether the high-speed rail will actually be a thing. Newsom’s remarks on the rail confused more than a few reporters across the state.

They also unpacked a recent assessment by SANDAG leader Hasan Ikrhata, who challenged the current regional transportation plan. He claims it’s simply not enough to meet the region’s climate goals and comply with state law.

Ikhrata proposed killing his agency’s attempt to renew the county’s long-term blueprint so it can start from scratch. While his proposal carries risk that San Diego could lose out on state and federal funding, Ikhrata said their choices were limited.

More news of the week:

San Diego County supervisors voted to sue the Trump administration over its handling of asylum-seekers.

The Plaza de Panama plan is on hiatus.

Sweetwater’s unexpected budget crisis wasn’t so unexpected after all.

Sactown

So that State of the State address: Lewis and Libby were there. This week, they took the pod to Sacramento. They “did pod,” as Lewis so eloquently puts it.

In addition to attending the address, our intrepid reporters met with lawmakers to discuss major legislation and party plans. They rubbed elbows with local reporters and did their share of accidental sightseeing by getting lost in the Hogwartsian labyrinth that is the Capitol. And they met the bear.

This trip starts at minute 32 in the show.

And if you haven’t already, be sure to check out our weekly Sacramento Report.

