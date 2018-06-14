Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Land Use Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Land Use Vacation Rentals

Mayor Finally Proposes New Vacation Regulations

For years, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer took a back seat to the City Council on how to regulate vacation rentals. After many failures, now he has released a proposed list of restrictions and fees. A hearing is set for July 16.
Lisa Halverstadt

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, center, announces his proposal for short-term rental regulation. Also in the picture, at left, Bob Vacchi, director, Development Services Department, Albert Guaderrama, assistant chief, San Diego Police Department, Elyse Lowe, director of land use and economic development for the mayor and Robbin Kulek Lockie, assistant director, treasurer’s office. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Thursday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is set to announce long-awaited vacation rental regulations that would allow residents to rent up to two homes.

A policy framework released to Voice ahead of the announcement would:

  • allow homeowners to rent out their primary residences up to six months a year and a second home year-round
  • allow home-sharing, where the homeowner remains on site
  • put a minimum three-night stay downtown and in coastal zones
  • bar granny flat owners from renting out those units for less than 30 days
  • mandate those renting out entire homes get annual $949 licenses to host guests for less than 30 days…
  • … and pay hotel taxes plus a nightly $2.76 affordable housing impact fee.

Only homeowners with more than five bedrooms would need a permit to operate.

Faulconer also proposes hiring 16 city staffers, including code enforcement officers to help enforce the new rules.

The mayor’s proposal is similar to a last-minute compromise that city councilmembers sought in December in a failed bid to approve regulations. That debacle, which followed three years of debate, spurred Faulconer to take the lead on getting regulations to the finish line.

Matt Awbrey, Faulconer’s deputy chief of staff, said the mayor is confident a City Council majority will support his regulatory proposal at a July 16 City Council meeting.

In a statement, Faulconer characterized his proposal as a compromise that allows vacation rentals but respects neighborhood concerns.

“This is a balanced approach that establishes clear rules of the road for short-term rental hosts and guests and protects neighborhood quality of life through increased oversight and enforcement,” Faulconer said.

Lorie Zapf, who is normally on board with Faulconer’s proposals, released a written statement Thursday saying she’s not supporting this one, yet.

“In its current form, it does not go far enough to give my support, however, I am looking for additional opportunities to support impacted communities, especially the beach communities who are more adversely affected by STVRs,” she said.

This post originally ran in the June 14 Morning Report.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Land Use

City and Port Near $32 Million Deal to Buy Out Partnership on Key Convention Center Land

Our Businesses Depend on San Diego Building More Housing

The Black Mountain Home That's No Home at All

What to Read Next
Land Use

About 5 Percent of San Diego Homes Are Off Limits as Housing

Lisa Halverstadt
Opinion

Stop Blaming Vacation Rentals for San Diego’s Housing Woes

Jonah Mechanic
Opinion

Don't Exclude Mission Beach From Vacation Rental Regs

Gary Wonacott
Opinion

Anyone Who Supports More Housing Should Oppose Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Matt Valenti

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students
Officials Scrambled to Seal Twin Tunnels Deal Out of Fear Newsom Could Kill it
Politics Report: Rough Night for the Council Prez
In Closed Session, Faulconer Blocked Decision on SANDAG’s New Leader
When Border Patrol Can Pull You Over
Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe