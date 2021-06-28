 Housing Is Everything for California's Big Cities

Land Use

Land Use

Bonus Podcast: Housing Is Everything for California's Big Cities

In this bonus episode of the VOSD podcast, Andrew Keatts interviews journalist Josh Stephens about his book “The Urban Mystique” and some of the most pressing California housing issues.
Nate John
San Diego homes / Photo by Sam Hodgson

Housing dominates California politics. It will shape big cities like San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco this year and in the future.

Josh Stephens is the author of a book dedicated to this issue, “The Urban Mystique,” which focuses on the potential of such cities — what they are and what they could be — through the lens of housing and development.

VOSD host Andrew Keatts interviewed Stephens, a Los Angeles-based journalist, about his book and some of the most pressing California housing issues.

Keatts and Stephens both have reported on land use and housing politics over the last 10 years, as the state recovered from the Great Recession, saw the rise of the YIMBY movement and how political parties adapted to the new demand and circumstances. (Plus, Stephens points out how the historically “conservative” San Diego may have some of the most progressive housing efforts in the state.)

Keatts interviewed Stephens last week for an event put on by the San Diego-Tijuana Urban Land Institute. The folks at ULI were kind enough to lend us the audio of this discussion for a bonus episode of the VOSD Podcast.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

Housing land use
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in Land Use

San Diego’s New Park Proposal Is Really an Affordable Housing Incentive

Council Stands By San Diego’s Housing Plan

Advocates Worry Blackstone Sale Will Take Affordable Housing Crisis From Bad to Worse

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: About That Housing Plan

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Lincoln Fight Escalates While the Campbell Recall Fizzles

Nate John
Opinion

Opponents of Measure E (and More Housing) Want You to Be Very, Very Afraid

Marissa Tucker-Borquez
News

VOSD Podcast: Inequality Everywhere

Nate John

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up