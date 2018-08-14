Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Land Use Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

Land Use Convention Center

The Death of the Convention Center Measure Brings on Two Big Questions

City officials are grappling with a potential $5 million bill and whether a waterfront Convention Center expansion is still possible in the wake of a failed effort to get a measure to pay for it on the November ballot.
Lisa Halverstadt

The San Diego Convention Center / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

A rushed agreement between the city, the Port of San Diego and developers who want to build a hotel on the same plot of land where the city wants to expand the Convention Center is in question after an initiative to fund that expansion failed to make it onto the November ballot.

Also unclear: whether the city must quickly fork over $5.3 million to development group Fifth Avenue Landing to hold up its end of the bargain.

The agreement, approved by Port commissioners and the City Council in June, didn’t specifically outline next steps if the hotel-tax initiative didn’t qualify for the November ballot.

Fifth Avenue Landing owns the lease to a parcel behind the Convention Center that’s managed by the Port. Years ago, the partnership agreed to sell the lease to the city so it could expand the Convention Center but then leaders stopped making payments as plans for an expansion stalled. That decision threw a wrench into the latest effort to expand the Convention Center, escalating costs to proceed.

Now Fifth Avenue Landing and officials at the city and the Port are wrestling with what to do next after yet another miscalculation. Port commissioners were set to discuss the situation in a closed-session meeting on Tuesday morning.

Here are the two big questions before them:

Does the city owe Fifth Avenue Landing a $5.3 million deposit?

The agreement with Fifth Avenue Landing required that the developer get a $5 million down payment within 60 days after city officials signed a purchase and sale agreement for the bayfront property.

But there’s disagreement over whether the payment is required now that the measure didn’t make the ballot.

The city must decide what to do within days – perhaps as soon as Monday. Officials have said no funds have been transferred yet.

The city attorney’s office has said city wouldn’t need to make the upfront deposit if the measure didn’t qualify.

Fifth Avenue Landing said in June it believed it was owed $5 million regardless of the outcome. The city’s independent budget analyst also flagged this as a potential risk.

The developer is unlikely to stand down if city officials decide they don’t have to pay, meaning the city could also be forced to further hash out the agreement in court if it doesn’t pay the deposit.

Is a bayfront Convention Center expansion officially dead?

Boosters have long envisioned a Convention Center expansion on the plot that Fifth Avenue Landing now owns the right to develop. The city’s deal with Fifth Avenue Landing relied on voters to decide if that should happen.

If voters approved a ballot measure to increase hotel taxes to pay for the expansion, the deal said Fifth Avenue Landing would eventually get about $33 million for the land, including the $5 million upfront payment. If the measure failed, the agreement said Fifth Avenue Landing could proceed with its hotel project and seek needed Port commission approvals without protests from the city.

The agreement didn’t lay out the exact scenario that’s played out – or the possibility that the Convention Center measure could instead end up on the 2020 ballot.

The county registrar of voters has until Sept. 20 to finish a full count of initiative signatures. If there are at least 71,646 valid signatures, the measure could qualify for the 2020 ballot and Convention Center expansion boosters would likely want to build on the bayfront property.

Yet Fifth Avenue Landing probably won’t want to put its plans on hold for two years. Still, its project could struggle to win necessary approvals from the Port if commissioners believe supporting it could prevent the long-wanted bayfront Convention Center expansion.

There is a potential way around this: A front-yard Convention Center expansion, meaning one that goes up to or over Harbor Drive, rather than along the bayfront. The citizens’ initiative opened the door to this option.

For now, though, the city, Port and Fifth Avenue Landing aren’t saying how they plan to proceed.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

Convention Center fifth avenue landing San Diego Convention Center
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in Land Use

A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds

The Actual Legal Feud Between the Port and Airport, Explained

Clairemont Homeless Project Could Foreshadow the Battles and Compromises to Come

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: 'What a Shit Show'

Kinsee Morlan
Government

The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit

Scott Lewis
Government

Mayor Scrambles to Save Convention Center Expansion Measure

Lisa Halverstadt and Scott Lewis
Government

Convention Center Measure Needs Further Signature Vetting, Unleashing Chaos

Scott Lewis and Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds
An Urban Wildfire Could Happen in San Diego
National City Death Prompts New Questions Over Police Responses to the Mentally Ill
Judge Puts Major Change to County Elections on the Ballot
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!