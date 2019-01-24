Building a better region together, one story at a time

Land Use Building a better region together, one story at a time

Land Use Height Limit Housing

The Mid-Coast Trolley’s On-Again-Off-Again Height Limit Increase Is On Again

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has once again changed his mind about how tall new developments should be around a new station on the $2.1 billion Mid-Coast trolley line.
Andrew Keatts

Clairemont and Linda Vista residents have strongly opposed plans to add taller, denser housing near stops along the Mid-Coast Trolley line. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has once again changed his mind about how tall new developments should be around a new station on the $2.1 billion Mid-Coast trolley line.

Now, Faulconer has returned to his original proposal to ask the City Council to allow developers to build up to 100-foot buildings along the Morena Corridor, near the planned Tecolote Drive trolley station, and up to 65 feet in a nearby area eyed for new development.

That change follows a September decision to relent to pressure from community members and former Councilwoman Lorie Zapf, then running for re-election, who demanded the city maintain the area’s existing height limit of 30 feet, which developers could push to 45 feet under some conditions.

City planners are back to proposing the plan that would allow more development near the trolley station. It’s expected to go to the Planning Commission for a vote next month, and the City Council for final approval sometime after that. Nearly five years ago, the city decided to retain a 30-foot height limit at another new trolley station nearby at Clairemont Drive. That decision is unchanged.

The city has in multiple ways committed itself to encouraging dense development of homes and businesses near trolley stations, including in its general plan, adopted 10 years ago, and its oft-touted plan to halve the city’s carbon footprint by 2035, adopted in 2015.

But the city has not always made good on those promises. Faulconer has signaled this year that he is taking a new approach, and pushing for bigger changes to city development rules, rather than compromising with community groups that prefer more modest reforms.

He, for instance, last week promised to undo all height limits on new development within a half-mile of transit. That change would have applied to this area of Linda Vista even if the more modest community plan had been adopted, but there is no guarantee the mayor’s request for sweeping citywide change to development regulations near transit will be approved by the City Council as he proposed it last week.

If nothing else, his proposal for this area near a new Mid-Coast trolley station is more consistent with his new citywide vision.

“Mayor Faulconer has set an ambitious housing reform agenda, which means staff is working to ensure the plan for the Morena Corridor will encourage the housing our community needs,” said Faulconer spokesman Greg Block in a written statement.

Last week, the city planner for the area communicated the city’s new direction to an active community member in an email.

James LaMattery – who runs the website Raise the Balloon, named after a demonstration held by the group in which they raised red balloons to protest the city’s height limit proposal – asked City Planner Michael Prinz if it was true that the city was going back on its decision to step away from the proposed changes.

Prinz outlined the city’s decision to increase allowable building heights, including an increase to 45 feet in the community areas that aren’t immediately surrounding the trolley stop, and added that the city would stand by a separate community request to support the construction of a new (but unfunded) pedestrian bridge over I-5 that would better connect the area to Mission Bay.

“Thanks for confirming,” LaMattery responded.

The mayor’s back-and-forth decision took place within a shifting political environment.

Zapf was a Republican ally running for re-election in the area when the community first grew animated over the city’s proposal, back in 2014 when Faulconer first backed away from making changes around the Clairemont Drive station.

She won the race but was facing an even stiffer challenge last year when she demanded the city again abandon a proposal to raise building height limits, this time near the Tecolote Drive station. But unlike in 2014, Zapf lost her race in November, making way for Democratic Councilwoman Jen Campbell to represent the politically active coastal district.

That means Campbell will have to deal with the reverberations of the mayor’s decision, rather than a fellow Republican.

Campbell is taking a wait-and-see approach to the mayor’s change of heart.

“The State of the City address was the first time we heard of the mayor’s plan regarding this major change in housing policy,” said Campbell spokesman Jordan Beane in a statement. “We plan on meeting with the mayor and his staff to gather more information on his proposed policies, including Tecolote Drive.”

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Land Use

Judge Tentatively Rules Against MTS in Border Bus Terminal Fight

VOSD Podcast: Gloria Wants to Be Mayor and the Mayor Wants to Do a Big Thing

Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision

What to Read Next
Opinion

The Housing Crisis Requires Bold Solutions — and There's One on the Table

Brendan Dentino and Maya Rosas
Height Limit

VOSD Podcast: The Mayor Aims for New (Building) Heights

Nate John
Land Use

High-Profile Escondido Development Would Bring Only a Fraction of the Units Allowed

Jesse Marx
Government

Begun, the YIMBY War Has

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
High-Profile Escondido Development Would Bring Only a Fraction of the Units Allowed
Opinion
The Housing Crisis Requires Bold Solutions — and There's One on the Table
Politics Report: GOP Drama Settles, Peters Decision Shakes Up Mayors Race
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!