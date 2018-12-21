VOSD Podcast: Our Naughty and Nice List

This is a time of year for reflection, and weighing the inherent value of one’s actions. Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby brandished their proverbial scales to determine some of the best and worst moments of the year. Thus, the first annual Voice of San Diego Podcast naughty and nice list was born.

Here are some highlights:

Nice

Senate Bill 1421, passed this year, opens up a lot of police records for the public.

The San Diego Union-Tribune was bought by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, ending tronc’s disastrous reign.

The San Diego Seals represent a new frontier of hope for San Diego and our sullied sports scene.

Naughty

San Diego County determined that its handling of the hepatitis A outbreak was “innovative.”

The blurring of campaign finance laws. (See: Rep Duncan Hunter and President Donald Trump)

Republicans acted like it was unreasonable to ask for their opinion on Trump; Democrats acted like it was unreasonable to ask for their opinion on local political heavyweight Mickey Kasparian.

Speaking of naughty, the Sweetwater Union High School District was the scene of a dramatic board meeting this week. In that meeting, state officials accused district employees of knowingly covering up the district’s ongoing financial crisis.

Plus, San Diego Unified School District agreed to a new policy to keep employee emails for two years , after VOSD sued over its plan to delete emails en masse.

Finally, our Voice of the Year list dropped this week, and you have to read this pick by Ry Rivard

