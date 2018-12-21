Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Our Naughty and Nice List

On this week’s podcast, Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts dig deep to come up with the nicest and naughtiest the year had to offer. Plus: Voice of the Year highlights. A legal win for Voice. And the latest on Sweetwater’s financial crisis.

Nate John

Image via Shutterstock

This is a time of year for reflection, and weighing the inherent value of one’s actions. Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby brandished their proverbial scales to determine some of the best and worst moments of the year. Thus, the first annual Voice of San Diego Podcast naughty and nice list was born.

Here are some highlights:

Nice

  • Senate Bill 1421, passed this year, opens up a lot of police records for the public.
  • The San Diego Union-Tribune was bought by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, ending tronc’s disastrous reign.
  • The San Diego Seals represent a new frontier of hope for San Diego and our sullied sports scene.

Naughty

  • San Diego County determined that its handling of the hepatitis A outbreak was “innovative.”
  • The blurring of campaign finance laws. (See: Rep Duncan Hunter and President Donald Trump)
  • Republicans acted like it was unreasonable to ask for their opinion on Trump; Democrats acted like it was unreasonable to ask for their opinion on local political heavyweight Mickey Kasparian.
Speaking of naughty, the Sweetwater Union High School District was the scene of a dramatic board meeting this week. In that meeting, state officials accused district employees of knowingly covering up the district’s ongoing financial crisis.
Plus, San Diego Unified School District agreed to a new policy to keep employee emails for two years, after VOSD sued over its plan to delete emails en masse.
Finally, our Voice of the Year list dropped this week, and you have to read this pick by Ry Rivard.
Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

