 Another Dark Week in the Homelessness Crisis - VOSD Podcast

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Another Dark Week in the Homelessness Crisis

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss the latest gruesome event that’s put homelessness in the spotlight and what the city is — and isn’t — doing about it.
Nate John
a tent pitched on a downtown San Diego sidewalk
Homeless residents set up tents on Commercial Street in downtown San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

San Diego’s homeless residents have been struck by yet another horrific and deadly tragedy. On Monday, a driver crashed into a camp of tents that were set up underneath a bridge near San Diego City College, killing three homeless residents and injuring six others.

Mayor Todd Gloria has already made pledges to change how the city handles homelessness. On the show, VOSD hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby put Monday’s events into context and discuss the major roadblock to any real homelessness solutions: a lack of truly affordable housing.

A Cash Wave Is Hitting Schools

This week, we got a handle on just how much money local schools are about to get. And it’s unprecedented.

In a time of major economic upheaval and uncertainty, San Diego schools are about to have more money than ever; the region’s 42 school districts will get around $1.5 billion combined, thanks to state and federal coronavirus aid packages. This is in addition to their annual budgets, which were also increased from previous years because of the pandemic.

The target reopening date of April 12 draws near. Buckle up, parents.

Bonus Podcast

Just a quick note that this week we’ll be publishing a bonus episode featuring Dr. Shane Crotty, an immunologist, vaccine expert and head of the Crotty Lab at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology at UC San Diego.

Lewis and Crotty broke down some of the science of COVID-19 as it tries to thrive in the world — and the biological race between us and the virus. Plus, they discussed some listener questions. Be sure you’re subscribed so you don’t miss it.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

Homelessness Schools
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: Whitewashed by the Census

Morning Report: San Diego Schools Will See a Cash Infusion Like Never Before

North County Report: Oceanside's New Police Chief Is a Familiar Face

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Schools, Streets and Sweet Federal Cash

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Vaccines Are Complicating School Plans

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Troubles Inside Schools, and Will We Ever Go Back Inside Schools?

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Happy SDSU Deal Day

Nate John
Don't have an account? Sign Up