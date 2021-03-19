Another Dark Week in the Homelessness Crisis - VOSD Podcast

San Diego’s homeless residents have been struck by yet another horrific and deadly tragedy. On Monday, a driver crashed into a camp of tents that were set up underneath a bridge near San Diego City College, killing three homeless residents and injuring six others.

Mayor Todd Gloria has already made pledges to change how the city handles homelessness. On the show, VOSD hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby put Monday’s events into context and discuss the major roadblock to any real homelessness solutions: a lack of truly affordable housing.

A Cash Wave Is Hitting Schools

This week, we got a handle on just how much money local schools are about to get. And it’s unprecedented.

In a time of major economic upheaval and uncertainty, San Diego schools are about to have more money than ever; the region’s 42 school districts will get around $1.5 billion combined, thanks to state and federal coronavirus aid packages. This is in addition to their annual budgets, which were also increased from previous years because of the pandemic.

The target reopening date of April 12 draws near. Buckle up, parents.

Bonus Podcast

Just a quick note that this week we’ll be publishing a bonus episode featuring Dr. Shane Crotty, an immunologist, vaccine expert and head of the Crotty Lab at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology at UC San Diego.

Lewis and Crotty broke down some of the science of COVID-19 as it tries to thrive in the world — and the biological race between us and the virus. Plus, they discussed some listener questions. Be sure you’re subscribed so you don’t miss it.

