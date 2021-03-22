Bonus Podcast: It's All a Race — Interview With an Immunologist

Shane Crotty is obsessed with vaccines and vaccine immunology. He leads the Crotty Lab at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology at UC San Diego.

And that’s lucky because VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis has recently taken an active interest in vaccines and how they work. That’s because they hold the promise of giving our society the confidence it needs to bring life back — school, sports, culture, hugs.

In this special bonus podcast, Crotty and Lewis picked apart the science of the virus and how it works to be supremely efficient at spreading and thriving. They also discussed the differences between the available vaccines, how they work and who should get them.

Plus, Lewis collected some listener questions and put them to the expert. Check it out and share it with your friends.

