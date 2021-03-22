 Bonus Podcast: It's All a Race — Interview With an Immunologist

News

News

Bonus Podcast: It's All a Race — Interview With an Immunologist

On this VOSD Podcast bonus episode, host Scott Lewis got ahold of Dr. Shane Crotty, a vaccine expert. They talked about how COVID-19 works, how it spreads and how we fight it. Plus, Crotty answers the simple questions we’ve all been wanting to ask an immunologist.
Nate John
coronavirus vaccine san diego covid homeless
A San Diego Fire-Rescue officer fills up a needle with the COVID-19 vaccine. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Shane Crotty is obsessed with vaccines and vaccine immunology. He leads the Crotty Lab at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology at UC San Diego.

And that’s lucky because VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis has recently taken an active interest in vaccines and how they work. That’s because they hold the promise of giving our society the confidence it needs to bring life back — school, sports, culture, hugs.

In this special bonus podcast, Crotty and Lewis picked apart the science of the virus and how it works to be supremely efficient at spreading and thriving. They also discussed the differences between the available vaccines, how they work and who should get them.

Plus, Lewis collected some listener questions and put them to the expert. Check it out and share it with your friends.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine vaccines
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Border Report: The Gulf Between Rhetoric and Reality

Morning Report: Backlash Over Steep UCSD Rent Hikes

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
Education

Local School Districts Suddenly Have Unprecedented Cash

Ashly McGlone
Education

‘Where Are the Millions Going?’ Sweetwater Defends COVID Spending on Employees

Ashly McGlone
News

A Year of Life in San Diego Through a COVID-19 Lens

Adriana Heldiz and Megan Wood
Opinion

San Diego Schools Should Honor the April 12 Reopening Date

John Lee Evans
Don't have an account? Sign Up