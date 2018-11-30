Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

Bonus Podcast: San Diego’s Power Couple

On a bonus episode of the Voice of San Diego Podcast, state Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and soon-to-be County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher sat down with host Scott Lewis to discuss their marriage and the region’s shifting politics.
Adriana Heldiz

State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher embrace while waiting for election results on June 5, 2018. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Two of San Diego’s most influential politicians joined us this week for a special podcast episode. Since they’re married, we thought it would be interesting if they came in together.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is perhaps the most high-profile elected Democrat in town, and has earned a statewide reputation for passing big-ticket legislation and chairing one of the most powerful committees in Sacramento. Her husband, County Supervisor-elect Nathan Fletcher, will soon be the lone Democrat on the Board of Supervisors, but has already been described by officials from local labor groups as someone they expect to lead their movement in the coming years.

Gonzalez and Fletcher came into the studio for wide-ranging discussion with Scott Lewis on how they met, how they manage a politically-relevant relationship, what they see in the future for San Diego’s Democratic Party and what they gleaned from some of the most closely watched races this year.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Lorena Gonzalez Nathan Fletcher
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

