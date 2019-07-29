 Border Report: A Guide to the Recent Asylum Policy Shake-ups - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

Border Report: A Guide to the Recent Asylum Policy Shake-ups

The Trump administration has made it a priority to quell the number of asylum-seekers — particularly those from Central America — coming to the U.S.-Mexico border. Here are the latest updates on some of the policies they’ve enacted to achieve the goal.
Maya Srikrishnan
The numbers and names of migrants who are able to request asylum are read off an unofficial list./ Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The Trump administration has made it a priority to quell the number of asylum-seekers — particularly those from Central America — coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s hard to keep track of all the different policies and practices impacting asylum-seekers under this administration. And they’re constantly being challenged in court, which makes the situation all the more confusing.

There’s zero tolerance and family separations, the metering process, the program requiring Central Americans to wait in Mexico for their asylum proceedings, a directive to give asylum-seekers less time to prepare for their initial interviews and recent attempts to turn Mexico and Guatemala into “safe third countries,” meaning that if asylum-seekers passes through one of those countries prior to arriving to the United States, they must request asylum there first.

Here are the latest updates on some of these policies.

The Third Country Asylum Ban

Last week, a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s policy to bar migrants from receiving asylum if they traveled through another country, like Mexico, after immigrants’ rights groups sued. That same day, a different federal judge in Washington, D.C., upheld the ban.

For now, the injunction in California will take nationwide precedence, but as Roll Call reports, the policy may end up before the Supreme Court.

In a recent meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Mexico’s immigration enforcement efforts, which some have credited for the 28 percent drop in border crossings from May to June, the Associated Press reports. Ebrard said the decrease in crossings means the two countries don’t need to sign a “safe third country” agreement.

Third Country Deal With Guatemala

On Friday, Trump announced that the United States had signed an agreement with Guatemala that would require asylum-seekers who travel through that country to first to seek refuge there — an agreement that would especially impact asylum-seekers from Honduras and El Salvador.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the agreement, like the fact that hours after Trump made the announcement, Guatemala’s government released a video of its interior minister disputing Trump’s characterization of it, Buzzfeed reports. Not to mention that Guatemalans actually make up the majority of immigrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border right now, raising questions about how safe or stable Guatemala is to support people from other countries seeking refuge.

The New York Times put together an explainer on what we know about the agreement so far.

Waiting in Mexico

As the U.S. government continues to send asylum-seekers to wait for their proceedings in Mexico, the need for shelters has disproportionately fallen on Tijuana. The New York Times reports that one shelter in San Diego has seen a sudden decline in asylum-seekers, while one shelter in Tijuana is packing in people at three times its capacity. Zeta details the funding issues facing Tijuana shelters, but a new shelter could be opening this week, and could hold anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people, the Union-Tribune reports.

A collaboration of Mexican journalists produced a multi-part, multimedia project investigating the impact of cracking down on immigration at Mexico’s southern and northern borders. One of the pieces details Tijuana’s own  xenophobia.

The number of pregnant women along the border is rising as more migrants have to wait in Mexico for their chance to seek asylum, California Healthline reports. Univision went inside a mobile school in Tijuana that is trying to educate children who have fled violence.

As of early July, nearly 10,000 people have been returned along the California border under the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, the U-T reports. But most don’t have legal assistance. Asylum-seekers returned to Mexico are targets for extortion, kidnapping and trafficking, the U-T reports.

Some Central Americans who have had to wait in Mexico are now deciding to give up and return home, the Desert Sun reports.

Border Sewage Still Stinks

San Diego County officials are finalizing a list of projects that could help fix the region’s cross-border sewage problems, reports KPBS. San Diego’s congressional representatives introduced a package of bills to boost funding to clean up the river and prevent future water contamination.

Meanwhile, the Navy seems reluctant to get involved in the border sewage issues, writes the U-T’s Michael Smolens.

The Washington Examiner recently spoke with Customs and Border Protection about how the toxic, raw sewage has been making agents sick for decades.

Baja on the Big Screen

More Border News

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

San Diego Explained: TransNet Projects on the Chopping Block

Morning Report: Local Police Are Teaming Up With Ring

North County Report: The North County Highway Debate Takes a Turn

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: How the Stadium Deal Is Shaping Up

Voice of San Diego
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
Immigration

VOSD Podcast: What's Driving the Exodus From Honduras

Nate John
News

Morning Report: Gómez Is Done Compromising on Inclusionary Housing

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
Ruling Deals Major Blow to San Diego Prosecutors’ Zero Tolerance Cases
Builders Panic as Council Prez Pushes Forward With Affordable Housing Changes
County Proposes $12 Million Loan to Embattled Sweetwater
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!