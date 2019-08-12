 Border Report: Border Politics Are Overtaking Homelessness as State's Top Tourism Concern - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Border Report: Border Politics Are Overtaking Homelessness as State's Top Tourism Concern

Asylum-seekers in Mexico are reporting violent crimes, the Department of Homeland Security is investigating its own secret intelligence-gathering and more in our biweekly roundup of border news.

Maya Srikrishnan
Hundreds of travelers wait in long lines at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry after Customs and Border Patrol officials shut down crossing lines in San Ysidro. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Tourism in the border region has been doing well, but divisive rhetoric coming from the White House has many worried.

That was a major takeaway from government officials and tourism organizations at a hearing about binational tourism held by the California Select Committee on California-Mexico Cooperation in National City last week.

“It influences people’s actions, and we have seen this since this president took office,” said state Sen. Ben Hueso, who chairs the committee. “Hate crimes increased in our county, so we need to counter that message.”

It’s been a long-standing concern. In 2016, as President Donald Trump was campaigning to build a border wall, VOSD’s managing editor Sara Libby urged federal officials not to undermine the efforts of local leaders who’ve been making it easier — not harder — for us to travel into Mexico. The best thing about San Diego, she argued in story for CityLab, is its proximity to Tijuana.

Last year, the concerns over impacts to regional tourism emerged when a large caravan of Central American asylum-seekers arrived in Tijuana and after a five-hour closure of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. While homicide rates have surged in the past few years, Tijuana has been trying to maintain and promote tourism, with pink trolley advertisements in San Diego and even a proposal for a hillside Hollywood-like Tijuana sign set on the city’s Cerro Colorado.

Mexico is the No. 1 international tourist market for California, said Caroline Beteta, CEO of Visit California, during the hearing last week.

Visit California estimates roughly 631,000 people traveled by air from Mexico to California in 2019, and spent roughly $1 billion. When you add people who cross by land, that’s 8 million annual trips and $3.5 billion in spending.

For San Diego specifically, there are about 4.6 million Mexican visitors to San Diego, who spend $506 million annually, said Kerry Kapich, the COO of the San Diego Tourism Authority. Most of those are day visitors. Only about 430,000 spend the night. About 47 percent of those people are visiting friends and family, while 38 percent are on vacation.

“We are a very connected community,” Kapich said. “That’s the fabric of who we are in this binational region.”

That travel is impacted, though, by currency fluctuations and other border concerns.

“Tourism is the best way for people to get to know different points of views and cultures,” said Barb Newton, CEO of the California Travel Association.

Newton said she polled her member organizations and found that many were concerned by national travel policies and how California is viewed by people who live outside the state and country. That marked a change from previous years, when things like homelessness were seen as the top negative impact on tourism.

“My members say they are really challenged by the climate we’re working in,” she said.

For Baja California,leveraging its relationship with California is essential.

Oscar Escobedo, Baja California’s secretary of tourism, said Baja saw 27 million international visitors last year. Of those, 82 percent were from California and 16.5 percent were people who had crossed the border by land.

Escobedo encouraged his California counterparts to strengthen their partnerships in creative ways. He suggested a “Two Nation Convention,” where convention-goers would spend part of their time in San Diego and part in Baja. He also expressed a desire to develop Baja’s budding film industry alongside California’s established one.

But one of Escobedo’s most interesting suggestions was a cross-border trolley.

Currently, the Blue Line, which starts in San Ysidro at the border, has the highest ridership of any trolley line in San Diego. The San Ysidro trolley station is the second most active on San Diego’s network, with about 17,955 riders daily. Given that San Ysidro is home to only 20,000 people between 20 and 60 years old, it’s a safe assumption that many of those riders come from Tijuana.

Escobedo floated the idea of using part of an already built-out cross-border cargo railroad. The trolley, he said, would be used by passengers who were pre-cleared — like those who can use the SENTRI program’s commuter lanes when passing more quickly through ports of entry.

Much of the infrastructure is already built, he said. And such a trolley would reduce emissions and traffic at the border. Escobedo said the idea was discussed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection during a recent trip to Washington, D.C., and officials seemed open to it because checking people all at once on the trolley would be easier than checking thousands of individual vehicles.

‘The Waiting Room’ to the U.S.

The names of people allowed to request asylum in the U.S. that day are read off an unofficial list in El Chaparral. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Tijuana is still adjusting to its place as “the waiting room” for asylum-seekers hoping to enter the United States.

A new Public Radio International series, “The Waiting Room,” features the stories of asylum-seekers from Honduras, Mexico, Cameroon and even an Iraqi asylum-seeker from Kurdistan who are waiting to request asylum in the United States.

Tijuana’s unofficial asylum wait list is now at 10,000, up from 4,800 just three months earlier, the Associated Press reports.

The number of asylum-seekers in Tijuana has swelled in part due to a U.S. government “metering” practice, which limits the number of asylum-seekers process each day at a port of entry. A lawsuit challenging the legality of “metering” was given a greenlight to move forward by a federal judge last week, the Union-Tribune reports.

The Trump administration’s so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy, under which asylum-seekers must remain in Mexico while their cases are adjudicated, has caused the number of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexican border cities to climb.

The first person to win his asylum case under the policy was Alec, a Honduran pastor, who the Union-Tribune spoke with. He was released into the United States after spending a day in detention and just as it seemed the U.S. government was preparing to appeal.

A report by Human Rights First has found that more than 110 people returned under the Remain in Mexico policy have reported cases of rape, kidnapping, sexual exploitation, assault and other violent crimes.

More Border News

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Gompers Has a Union, Now What?

North County Report: A Brief History of Efforts to Stabilize Beach Cliffs

Morning Report: Secret Formulas Decide Who Gets Home Insurance

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Sweetwater Knew Teacher Raises Would Break the Bank

Voice of San Diego
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Morning Report: Library Death Highlights Its Role as Social Services Hub

Voice of San Diego
News

Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Opinion
On Morena Boulevard, San Diego Is Undermining Its Own Climate Goals
Secret Formulas Guide Who Gets Denied Home Insurance in Wildfire Risk Areas
Gompers’ New Union Is Moving Forward, But Tensions Remain
Morning Report: Sweetwater Knew Teacher Raises Would Break the Bank
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
Opinion
On Morena Boulevard, San Diego Is Undermining Its Own Climate Goals
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!