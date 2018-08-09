Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Public Safety

Coronado Bridge Suicide Barrier Pushed Until 2019
Randy Dotinga

A view of the Coronado Bridge / Image via Shutterstock

While this year’s suicide toll from the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge continues to grow, the planned installation of stop-gap “bird spike” barrier will have to wait.

Caltrans, the state agency that manages the bridge, announced this month that the barrier won’t be installed until the first part of 2019 at the earliest because a review process must come first.

“It’s way too long for me,” said Wayne Strickland, a retired Coronado firefighter who leads the Bridge Collaborative for Suicide Prevention. “It’s disappointing that they didn’t put up a fence and are taking a long time to do the spikes suicide deterrent.”

But Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, a vocal supporter of a barrier to prevent suicides, said he’s encouraged that Caltrans is making progress.

In May, Caltrans announced that it was exploring the installation of “bird spikes,” similar to those used under the eaves of some highway bridges to keep birds away. The plan is to install the spikes on the sides of the bridge to make it harder to get a handhold and jump.

Caltrans staff members tested materials for the bird spikes and are working on a report about its findings, said Caltrans spokesman Ed Joyce. The agency will then send the report to regulators and try to get permission to install the spikes, which are estimated to cost $100,000 to $300,000, Joyce said.

The funding may come from money allocated to the local Caltrans division, Joyce said.

About 400 people have jumped from the bridge to their deaths over its 49-year history, and the number of annual suicides has jumped over the last several years, reflecting a countywide trend. The death toll reached a near-record last year when 18 people jumped to their deaths, and suicides have continued this year.

Several “suicide magnet” bridges worldwide have dramatically reduced deaths by installing barriers. The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the site of more than 1,400 suicides, is installing a $221 million net to catch jumpers. Officials this year said suicides have fallen there because more officers are patrolling the bridge and helping those who appear suicidal.

Bailey, who’s pushed for a barrier to prevent suicides and bridge closures, said that while the bird-spike plan “might not be a perfect solution happening as quickly as everyone would like, I appreciate Caltrans pursuing both a short-term and long-term fix.”

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Coronado Bridge suicide
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Randy Dotinga

Randy Dotinga is a freelance contributor to Voice of San Diego. Please contact him directly at randydotinga@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter: @rdotinga.

More in News

Morning Report: Convention Center Chaos

Morning Report: National City Officials Aren't Interested in Dialogue With Protesters

Morning Report: Clairemont Homeless Development Could Foreshadow Future Fights

What to Read Next
News

Caltrans Is Exploring 'Bird Spike' Suicide Barrier for Coronado Bridge

Randy Dotinga
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Writerz Blok's Future Comes Into Focus

Kinsee Morlan
News

Morning Report: Amid Rising Suicides, Concern Over Bridge Lighting Project

Randy Dotinga
Public Safety

While Suicides off Coronado Bridge Add Up, Lighting Project Raises Concerns It Could Get Worse

Randy Dotinga

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Clairemont Homeless Project Could Foreshadow the Battles and Compromises to Come
Thousands of Employees Face Uncertainty After Supreme Court Pension Case
Opinion
The Airport Authority Is Proving Itself a Bad Neighbor
The Big Costs Driving San Diego Unified's Looming Shortfall
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Morning Report: Council Wipes Out Vacation Rentals
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!