Dems Endorse Myers for Sheriff | Voice of San Diego

The San Diego County Democratic Party endorsed Dave Myers in the race for sheriff. Myers is a former deputy sheriff who ran against current sheriff Bill Gore.

Supporters of Gore’s No. 2, Undersheriff Kelly Martinez had hoped to stop the party from endorsing in the race. Prominent Democrats including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas had tried to thwart competition for Martinez by endorsing her the moment she announced for the race. It was a big move — Martinez had only recently become a Democrat. Only Vargas would talk to us about why he made the move so urgently: He said it was because he believed Myers was “unhinged.”

But Myers’ support among party insiders and progressive activists is very strong. He counts new San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, Councilwoman Monica Montgomery and others as supporters.

“I’m beyond elated that he received the [Democratic Party] endorsement tonight! It’s time for real change, not dress-up,” wrote Genevieve Jones-Wright, a lawyer and prominent criminal justice reform advocate.