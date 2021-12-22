 Dems Endorse Myers for Sheriff | Voice of San Diego

Dems Endorse Myers for Sheriff

Myers is a former deputy sheriff who ran against current sheriff Bill Gore.
Scott Lewis
Dave Myers
Dave Myers / Photo courtesy of Dave Myers for San Diego County Sheriff

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 22 Morning Report. Subscribe here.

The San Diego County Democratic Party endorsed Dave Myers in the race for sheriff. Myers is a former deputy sheriff who ran against current sheriff Bill Gore.

Supporters of Gore’s No. 2, Undersheriff Kelly Martinez had hoped to stop the party from endorsing in the race. Prominent Democrats including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas had tried to thwart competition for Martinez by endorsing her the moment she announced for the race. It was a big move — Martinez had only recently become a Democrat. Only Vargas would talk to us about why he made the move so urgently: He said it was because he believed Myers was “unhinged.”

But Myers’ support among party insiders and progressive activists is very strong. He counts new San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, Councilwoman Monica Montgomery and others as supporters.

“I’m beyond elated that he received the [Democratic Party] endorsement tonight! It’s time for real change, not dress-up,” wrote Genevieve Jones-Wright, a lawyer and prominent criminal justice reform advocate.

Dave Myers Kelly Martinez San Diego County Democratic Party sheriff
Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

