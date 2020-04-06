 Farmworkers Confront Losses, Anxiety Despite Demand for Food - Voice of San Diego

News

Farmworkers Confront Losses, Anxiety Despite Demand for Food

Business is booming for grocery stores, but San Diego’s farmworkers, farmers and food distributors are experiencing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic as hard as anyone else as they quickly shift to accommodate a changing marketplace.
Adriana Heldiz
Victor Gonzalez walks through his farm in Fallbrook. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The coronavirus brought much of San Diego — and the country — to a standstillResidents are isolating in their homes and working remotelyclassrooms are moving online, most beaches and parks are closed, and many businesses have temporarily shut down.  

City streets that once buzzed with people are going quiet in the wake of local leaders implementing policies that prohibit large gatherings. That makes grocery stores and other businesses that sell food items some of the only pieces of the economy that are going strong. 

But while it may seem as if business is boomingthe agricultural industry in San Diego — the farmworkers, farmers and food distributors — is experiencing the economic impact of the global pandemic as hard as anyone else as it quickly shifts to accommodate a changing marketplaceFood is in high demand, yet some of those in charge of providing those products are struggling to stay afloat. 

Marisela Monroy Ramirez waters plants at Atkins Nursery. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

A week after San Diego County confirmed its first positive test for COVID-19, I met Marisela Monroy Ramirez, who’s worked on farms for more than 20 years in North CountyHer tenure has earned her the trust of farmworkers in the community who depend on her support when times gets hard. She offers them food, clothingtips on how they better monitor their health and words of wisdom. 

Since the outbreak began to speed up, Monroy said, several workers have expressed concern about their hours being cut and not having enough food for their families. “One woman told me that she has trauma over what’s happening,” she said. “But I told her to have faith and that hopefully something good will come out of all this.” 

Marisela picks macadamia nuts. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

While Monroy enjoys comforting other workers, she also worries about the future of her own job. Monroy currently works at Atkin Nursery in Fallbrook, where she has multiple responsibilities. She said she’s now only working three days a week because of the pandemic. Two of her daughters, who work in restaurants and pitch in for rent every month, have also stopped working due to all the business closures.  

“If they keep cutting our hours, I really don’t know what I’m going to do because I have several bills to pay,” she said. 

Victor Gonzalez is the owner of Atkins Nursery. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Victor Gonzalez, the owner of Atkins Nursery, said his business has lost money because many of his customers have stopped buying his produce during the pandemic. His farm cultivates more than 400 types of fruits, including avocados, oranges and cherimoyas. 

Baskets of fruit sit ready to be sold to farmer’s markets and packing houses. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Gonzalez usually sells his fruits at farmer’s markets in nearby counties, including San Diego, Riverside and Los Angeles. But in recent weeks, markets have closed throughout the area.

Victor holds a rip cherimoya. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Gonzalez also sells to local distributors that supply grocery stores and restaurantsBut despite the high demand for produce, he said packing houses have started canceling his orders. 

“It’s getting worse with every day that goes by,” said Gonzalez, who estimates a 50 percent lost in profits because of the pandemic. 

Hannah Gbeh, executive director of the San Diego County Farm Bureau, said the region’s wide demographic of agriculture may be part of the reason why small farmers like Gonzalez have had a hard time selling their produce. 

“We are known for specialty crops,” she said. “What you’re growing has a big factor in where you’re able to sell,” she said.  

In other words, the pandemic can make it harder for farmers to sell guavas and cherimoyas when more common products like lettuces or zucchinis may be flying off the shelves.  

Produce distributors in Los Angeles are facing a similar predicament. They saw a high demand for dry goods, such as bean and rice, rather than fresh fruit. 

Ocean Palace Wholesale Owner Stephen Huynh (right) hauls cases of products ready to be delivered to restaurants in San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Stephen Huynh, the owner of Ocean Palace Wholesale, said the closure of restaurants has been the biggest blow to his business, which distributes food products to different Asian restaurants across San Diego. Because of the pandemic, he’s been forced to have his employees work just three to four days a week instead of the regular five daysHe estimates at least a 30 percent loss in profit within the last month. 

To stay afloat, Huynh is accommodating the few restaurants that are still open. He has temporarily removed the minimum amount of cases restaurant can order and is making deliveries whenever he can. 

There’s none of that. If you need something, let us know. We’ll ship it the next day for you,” he said. 

Ocean Palace Wholesale workers sort fresh produce that will be delivered to local restaurants. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Ocean Palace has also opened its doors to anyone from the public who wants to buy rice, which has been flying off the shelvesHuynh said his business has sold 300,000 pounds of rice just within the last couple of weeks — almost half of his sales from last year. 

“We’re just going to keep adjusting. If we do have to close down, then we’ll close down,” Huynh said. “Whatever is going to help with this COVID-19, we’re all in for it.” 

Victor Gonzalez is the owner of Atkins Nursery. His farm cultivates more than 400 types of fruits. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Meanwhile, Gonzalez said he will also continue to sell what he can and wait until things settle down. But for now, he’s focusing on teaching his son and daughter how to run the business so he can get on with retirement. “I guess I’m going to have to drug myself to keep going,” he said jokingly. 

Marisela tends to the plants at the Atkins Nursery. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The coronavirus pandemic may be turning Monroy’s life upside down, but she said she will continue to have faith and uplift other farmworkers who may be going through worse.  

For those that don’t have much, I tell them, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll find help to bring you food. Don’t worry, we will all eat,’” she said. 

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

