 Faulconer Touts Statewide Homelessness Solutions in Los Angeles

News

News

Faulconer Touts Statewide Homelessness Solutions

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he has started assembling a group that will support state and local ballot measures that “decrease homeless, increase public safety, grow the economy and clean up public spaces and the environment.”
Lisa Halverstadt
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visit an affordable housing complex in San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post originally appeared in the Feb. 14 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is taking his pitch for state homelessness reforms on the road.

Faulconer gave a keynote address at a symposium on Thursday hosted by the USC Schwarzenegger Institute and Price Center for Social Innovation arguing the state must zero in on policies he believes have hampered the state’s response.

“For our cities to turn the corner on homelessness, we also need to fix state laws,” said Faulconer, who went on to describe his newly launched Rebuilding the California Dream committee.

Faulconer said he has started assembling a group that will support state and local ballot measures that “decrease homeless, increase public safety, grow the economy and clean up public spaces and the environment.”

The mayor, who is also rumored to be eyeing a run for governor, said he is in the early stages of an effort to craft a 2022 statewide ballot initiative focused on homelessness. He did not elaborate on what that initiative might entail but has repeatedly criticized criminal justice reform Propositions 47 and 57.

“(Prop. 47) turned cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine into a slap on the wrist and then Prop. 57 labeled the Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act doubled down on this approach,” Faulconer said Thursday. “If you think someone who’s addicted to drugs and sleeping in a canyon is going to turn their life around without an intervention, you’re not being honest. These are cries for help and folks are not going to change without consequences for their actions.”

Before his speech, host and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said his conversations with the San Diego mayor helped inspire the Thursday symposium that also included panels and speeches by officials including federal Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Earlier in the week, the Legislative Analyst’s Office criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s spending plan to address homelessness. The report says the spending plan lacks a clear strategy, and therefore “is less likely to make a meaningful ongoing impact on the state’s homelessness crisis.”

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Mayor Kevin Faulconer
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in News

Morning Report: Roque de La Fuente's Ballot Crusade

What We Learned This Week

VOSD Podcast: Polls and Lawsuits (They're Interesting, We Swear)

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Homelessness Ignites Political Fights and Residents' Fears

Nate John
Opinion

San Diego Must Prioritize Bikes and Transit to Fulfill Climate Promises

Sophie Wolfram
Opinion

Low-Income San Diego Residents Are Depending on Affordable Housing Increase

Christina P. Kantzavelos
Land Use

Vacation Rental Drama Drags On

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Bloomberg Machine Sucks Up Campaign Staff
Hundreds of Illegal Entry Convictions Will Be Overturned
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
The Big Assumptions Behind Measure C
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Hundreds of Illegal Entry Convictions Will Be Overturned
Politics Report: Bloomberg Machine Sucks Up Campaign Staff
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!