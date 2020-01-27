 Former San Diego Border Patrol Chief Tapped to Lead Agency - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Former San Diego Border Patrol Chief Tapped to Lead Agency

The Trump administration has tapped the former chief of San Diego’s Border Patrol sector, Rodney Scott, to oversee the entire agency.
Maya Srikrishnan
Former San Diego Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott / Photo courtesy of Jay Yoo for NBC 7

This post originally appeared in the Jan. 27 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

The Trump administration has tapped the former chief of San Diego’s Border Patrol sector, Rodney Scott, to oversee the larger Border Patrol effort, the Associated Press reports.

Scott was chief of the San Diego sector up until roughly a year ago when he was transferred to Washington, D.C. Before coming to San Diego, Scott was chief of the El Centro sector. While in San Diego, he oversaw some of the administration’s most controversial moments.

In 2018, he led President Donald Trump and other Department of Homeland Security officials on a tour of the border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa, telling the officials about the en masse border crossings that happened in the 1990s, before the first border fencing was put in place, the Union-Tribune reported at the time.

Scott was also in charge in San Diego when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to try to prosecute every adult who crossed the border illegally, which led to a surge in family separations and brought Operation Streamline, the separate court system for illegal entry misdemeanors, to San Diego’s federal government.

He was chief when the large migrant caravans of 2018 came to Tijuana, and he defended the Border Patrol agents who fired tear gas into Mexico because agents, he said, were being assaulted with “a hail of rocks,” the Associated Press reported.

Scott also made the controversial decision in November 2018 to change rules at Friendship Park, where families split by the border could come to converse and “pinky kiss” through a metal fence and even hug during periodic “door openings.” In November, the U-T reported, a surprise wedding ceremony between a Mexican woman and a U.S. man who turned out to have a drug smuggling conviction called Border Patrol’s background checks into question.

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Tags:

border patrol rodney scott
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Leaders Hope to Revive Pedicabs at the Border

What We Learned This Week

VOSD Podcast: The Story Behind Labor's Rise

What to Read Next
News

She Escaped a Kidnapping at Gunpoint – and Then a New Nightmare Began

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

New Deportation Rules Spark Fears Over Abuses of Power

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

California National Guard Troops Have Helped Border Patrol Arrest Immigrants

Maya Srikrishnan
News

ICE Is Turning to Border Patrol to Detain Migrants, Raising Alarms

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
A Lawsuit Challenging Labor’s Playbook Is Dead But the Tensions Aren’t
Sweetwater Classroom Shakeups Affecting Students This Year and Next
Morning Report: Issa Goes Off
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
North County Report: Decision Day for Encinitas Homeless Parking Lot
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!