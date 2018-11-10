Friday Five: Election Results, Lame Duck Mayor and More

Here are Scott Lewis’ five things you need to know about for the week of Nov. 3-9:
- SDSU is on the hook to make good on these promises now that Measure G passed.
- The city attorney believes Measure G is illegal but said she won’t bring a case against it.
- What do SoccerCity, Lorie Zapf and Myrtle Cole have in common? They were all endorsed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and they all lost big in Tuesday’s election.
- Jen Campbell and Monica Montgomery ousted incumbents, giving Democrats a veto-proof majority on the City Council.
- San Diego Unified School District is celebrating the passage of a new school bond. The campaign for Measure YY was funded in part by construction companies. Companies that donated to earlier bond campaigns ended up receiving lucrative contracts from the district.
