Friday Five: Election Results, Lame Duck Mayor and More

These are the five San Diego news stories you need to know about this week.
Voice of San Diego

Here are Scott Lewis’ five things you need to know about for the week of Nov. 3-9:

  1. SDSU is on the hook to make good on these promises now that Measure G passed.
  2. The city attorney believes Measure G is illegal but said she won’t bring a case against it.
  3. What do SoccerCity, Lorie Zapf and Myrtle Cole have in common? They were all endorsed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and they all lost big in Tuesday’s election.
  4. Jen Campbell and Monica Montgomery ousted incumbents, giving Democrats a veto-proof majority on the City Council.
  5. San Diego Unified School District is celebrating the passage of a new school bond. The campaign for Measure YY was funded in part by construction companies. Companies that donated to earlier bond campaigns ended up receiving lucrative contracts from the district.

Video not displaying? View it at nbcsandiego.com.

Watch The Friday Five every week on NBC San Diego, Friday nights during the 6 p.m. newscast.

