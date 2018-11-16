Building a better region together, one story at a time

Friday Five: Record Voter Turnout, a Twitter Fight and More

These are the five San Diego news stories you need to know about this week.
Voice of San Diego

Here are Scott Lewis’ five things you need to know about for the week of Nov. 10-16:

  1. A judge may suspend an Encinitas law giving voters the ability to stop new housing.
  2. Voter turnout in San Diego County hit a record 65 percent in last week’s midterm election.
  3. Paul McNamara has taken the lead over incumbent Sam Abed as votes continue to be counted in the Escondido mayoral election.
  4. The blue wave swept perennial candidate Mike Schaefer into office, despite his checkered past.
  5. Chris Cate dunked on Carl DeMaio in Twitter feud.

