Friday Five: Vacation Rental Rules, Campaign Mailers and More

The five San Diego news stories you need to know about this week
Voice of San Diego

Here are Scott Lewis’ five things you need to know about for the week of Oct. 20-26:

  1. Budget-strapped Sweetwater Union High School District increased staff while enrollment declined
  2. San Diego City Council rescinds new rules restricting short-term vacation rentals
  3. Chula Vista police spent months organizing a fundraiser during work hours
  4. San Diego is one step closer to forming its own power agency
  5. How to stop receiving campaign mailers (hint: it’s voting)

Watch The Friday Five every week on NBC San Diego, Friday nights during the 6 p.m. newscast.

