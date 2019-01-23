Building a better region together, one story at a time

The People's Reporter: Tracking Political Donations and San Diego's Workforce
Nate John and Adriana Heldiz

 

A view of the San Diego skyline / Photo by Sam Hodgson

A couple questions came in recently to our People’s Reporter page, a tool that allows readers to submit questions about how the region works. Here are two good ones that can be answered quickly:

“I’d like to know how many people work in the city of San Diego … Not just government workers … all workers.”

— Keith H.

There are 709,400 people employed in the city of San Diego, according to the Employment Development Department.

The city’s population is 1.42 million, according to the U.S. Census. So about half of the people living in San Diego are employed, or count as workers. This number is different, however, from the city’s unemployment rate. It’s important to keep in mind that not every San Diegan can work, as the population includes children, and those who are disabled, retired or otherwise ineligible to work.

“How can I research who is giving money to which politician, and how much?”

— Louis Rodolico

Here are a few handy resources:

People’s Reporter segment featured in the VOSD Podcast:

If you have a question about San Diego and are itching for an answer, submit it below.

Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

