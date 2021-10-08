 How the Fees and Lottery Could Work to Regulate Vacation Rentals

News

News

How the Fees and Lottery Could Work to Regulate Vacation Rentals

Officials are set to brief the City Council Monday on an application process for vacation rental licenses, fees for licenses and the lottery process the city will use to decide which operators get licenses.  
Lisa Halverstadt
Mission Beach / Image via Shutterstock

More than seven months ago, the City Council approved long-elusive vacation rental regulations to allow the city to limit the number of rentals and crack down on problem properties.  

At the time, city officials pledged to come back this fall to explain how those regulations will work in practice. Officials are now set to brief the City Council Monday on an application process for vacation rental licenses, fees for licenses and the lottery process the city will use to decide which operators get licenses.  

Refresher: The City Council-approved regulations cap whole-home vacation rentals rented more than 20 days annually at 1 percent of the city’s housing stock and create a licensing process and a bolstered enforcement system allowing the city to issue fines and revoke licenses. The policy would also provide an unlimited number of licenses for home-sharing operations, where the homeowner usually remains on site, and for both whole-home and home-sharing hosts who welcome guests fewer than 20 days a year. 

The Proposed Fees: City staff are proposing $1,000 fees for two-year licenses whole-home operations rented out more than 20 days a year and for properties in Mission Beach to cover the city costs tied to the new regulations, including about 14 new positions at the city. Operators who rent out their properties less than 20 days a year would pay $100 for a two-year license while home sharers who do business more than 20 days a year would pay $225 per the staff proposal. 

The Lottery: Per city staff’s recommendation, the city treasurer’s office would conduct a mostly random lottery for rentals that operate more than 20 days a year. Outside Mission Beach – where rentals are capped at a higher 30 percent of the longtime tourist mecca’s housing units – the city is planning a “stratified lottery.” There will be neighborhood-by-neighborhood lotteries that match up with the total percentage of license applications that came from each neighborhood. So if 22 percent of applications came from North Park, rental owners there would compete for a 22 percent share of city rental licenses in areas other than Mission Beach. 

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

City Council Mission Beach vacation rentals
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in News

VOSD Podcast: It's a Raid

Morning Report: Chula Vista to Return Shelter Tent

Morning Report: Vax Rates for Teachers Vary Widely Across the County

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Could Soon Get a Vacation From Its Long-Running Rental Showdown

Lisa Halverstadt
News

VOSD Podcast: One Less San Diego Special

Nate John
Government

The Next Race for Political Power in San Diego Is Already Here

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Barrios Didn’t Disclose Income He Made Before Taking City Hall Job

Andrew Keatts and Jesse Marx

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up