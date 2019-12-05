San Diego Explained: How to Report Abuse in Public Schools - Voice of San Diego

In public schools, educators and other employees are required by state law to report potential abuse of children to police or child welfare authorities. But as it turns out, not much happens to mandated reporters who don’t report.

Voice of San Diego’s two-year investigation into harassment and abuse in San Diego County’s public schools found systemic shortcomings when it comes to mandated reporting by school employees. Last month, the district attorney’s office launched a new online tool and task force to address school abuse and failure-to-report complaints.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kayla Jimenez and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia walk through the process of reporting a complaint.