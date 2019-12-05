San Diego Explained: How to Report Abuse in Public Schools - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kayla Jimenez and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia walk through the process of reporting potential abuse of children in public schools.
In public schools, educators and other employees are required by state law to report potential abuse of children to police or child welfare authorities. But as it turns out, not much happens to mandated reporters who don’t report.
Voice of San Diego’s two-year investigation into harassment and abuse in San Diego County’s public schools found systemic shortcomings when it comes to mandated reporting by school employees. Last month, the district attorney’s office launched a new online tool and task force to address school abuse and failure-to-report complaints.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kayla Jimenez and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia walk through the process of reporting a complaint.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.