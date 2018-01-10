Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News

I Made it in San Diego: A Grueling Game of Farmers Market Musical Chairs

In a new episode of I Made it in San Diego, Lisa Halverstadt talks to Brian Beevers about his ongoing struggle to open farmers markets and help people find them.

Kinsee Morlan
0
brian beevers san diego

Entrepreneur Brian Beevers has built several farmers markets in the region and is the owner of Simply Local in North Park. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Brian Beevers is the man behind the farmers markets in Clairemont, Serra Mesa and at Horton Plaza. He’s also got a farmers market-inspired shop called Simply Local in North Park that sells goods made by San Diegans.

Becoming one of the region’s biggest purveyors of local products, though, wasn’t easy. The success of a farmers market relies heavily on finding — and keeping — the right locations. That means Beevers’ businesses over the years have often fallen victim to the whims of landowners.

In a new episode of I Made it in San Diego, a podcast about the people behind the region’s businesses, Lisa Halverstadt talks to Beevers about his ongoing struggle to open farmers markets and sustain the interest.

“I’ve always known that I am at the mercy of the land owners, and it’s something that you just have to kind of live with every day, that you just don’t know for sure when somebody just might pull the plug on you,” Beevers said.

Stream the new episode now
Subscribe to I Made it in San Diego on iTunes
Get the RSS feed
Listen to past episodes
Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast Network via email

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

More in News

North County Report: Issa Won't Seek Reelection

Morning Report: Bill Targets SDPD Juvenile DNA Loophole

Morning Report: 1 Block, 5 'Party' Houses for Rent, No Fuss

What to Read Next
News

I Made it in San Diego: A Grueling Game of Farmers Market Musical Chairs

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: The Battle Behind a Family's Secret Sauce

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Opinion

The City Is Supposed to Keep and Return My Stuff After an Arrest. It Doesn’t.

Ginger Stamper
0 Comments
News

Council President Says She Didn't Know About High-Profile Sexual Assault Allegation Against Labor Leader

Andrew Keatts
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
Look at This Block of Vacation Rental Party Houses in Stockton
Emails: SD Fire Chief Pushed Hard to Bring Lifeguards into Line
Deal Between City and SDSU to Keep Playing Football at SDCCU Stadium Still Elusive
Two Cases Are Holding Off an Overhaul of Balboa Park's Central Mesa
Chula Vista Offered Free Land and Tax Relief to Amazon Based on Nothing
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Look at This Block of Vacation Rental Party Houses in Stockton
How California’s Plan to Protect Undocumented Immigrants Will Play Out in San Diego
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!