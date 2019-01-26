Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

VOSD Podcast: Maienschein Mania (Maienscheinia?)

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein has flipped. The wall has flopped. And we discussed a disturbing story about a middle school teacher accused of a terrible crime.
Nate John

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein / Photo by Sam Hodgson

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein announced this week he is leaving the GOP to join the Democratic Party.

Because we’ve followed Maienschein’s career closely and his latest race in particular, the news was like a gift from the podcast gods. There was plenty to dissect — from Maienschein’s shifting views on labor, gun control and LGBT rights to how local Republicans and Dems reacted to the announcement.

The Wall

As the government shutdown dragged on for most of the week, the border wall once again loomed large in national discussions. Mayor Kevin Faulconer, in an interview with CNN, skirted some direct questions and instead highlighted the strength of San Diego’s relationship with Tijuana, saying, “I don’t talk about building walls. I talk about building bridges.”

The Latest in Our Sexual Misconduct Investigation

VOSD’s education reporter Will Huntsberry joined the podcast to talk the story he and Kayla Jimenez published this week about a middle school teacher accused of raping one of his students. Huntsberry laid out the facts of the case and discussed some of the systemic issues it raises. You can read the full story here. The discussion starts at minute 23. Warning: We discussed some disturbing scenes with frank language.

The People’s Reporter

This week we set out to answer why your streets do (or don’t) get repaired. There are some twists and turns in the city’s process. VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt broke it down. The People’s Reporter begins at minute 39.

If you have a question for us, submit it here.

Finally, on transit: Around minute 10 of the show, Keatts mentions a map that highlights transit priority areas. Here it is.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

Tags:

podcast San Diego podcasts VOSD Podcast
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: Family Separations Are Still Happening

San Diego Explained: The Lottery Isn't a Jackpot for San Diego Schools

Morning Report: Cases With No Court Reporters Could Get a Redo

What to Read Next
Government

Why Some Streets Get Repaired Over Others

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

Sacramento Report: Maienschein the Dem

Voice of San Diego
Education

Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape

Will Huntsberry and Kayla Jimenez
Height Limit

VOSD Podcast: The Mayor Aims for New (Building) Heights

Nate John

Trending Stories
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
Opinion
The Housing Crisis Requires Bold Solutions — and There's One on the Table
Politics Report: GOP Drama Settles, Peters Decision Shakes Up Mayors Race
Bids to Remake the Plaza de Panama Are $20M Higher Than Expected
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!