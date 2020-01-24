 Mayor's Video Endorsement of Issa Was Old, But Support Stands After Nasty Ad - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Mayor's Video Endorsement of Issa Was Old, But Support Stands After Nasty Ad

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s team had no idea former Rep. Darrell Issa would be releasing a video the mayor recorded in 2016. Faulconer says his endorsement of Issa stands, though he condemned a gay-baiting ad Issa released this week.
Scott Lewis
Darrell Issa kicks off his congressional bid at a press conference. / Photo by Megan Wood

On Tuesday, former Rep. Darrell Issa seemed to deliver a big blow to his rival, former City Councilman Carl DeMaio. They have both locked into a fierce fight for what is perceived to be just one spot in the runoff election to replace former Rep. Duncan Hunter.

And Tuesday, Issa got the endorsement of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. But the announcement was kind of weird.

Issa has always had two sides. He’s the car thief who sold car alarms. He goes on “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO (In 2009, he told Maher he would have voted to confirm Sonia Sotomayor to the Supreme Court had he been in the Senate). He ingratiates himself with tech leaders and advocates of open government. He had a moderate, conciliatory side. But he was also a fierce partisan, jaw-clenching BenGhAzi inquisitor.

Tuesday he was the former, the moderate announcing with pride that Faulconer, the supposed future-of-the-GOP-in-California, climate-change-understanding, friend of Mexico, endorsing him.

Issa’s announcement of the endorsement came in an email with a link to the video ad Faulconer had cut for him.

“I’m supporting Darrell Issa because he’s one of the hardest-working members of Congress,” Faulconer says in the video.

It was kind of strange because … Issa is not one of the hardest-working members of Congress.

He’s not in Congress. Issa “retired” from his post representing the 49th Congressional District at the end of 2018.

So was Faulconer confused, standing there in the arches of Liberty Station?

No, no he wasn’t.

It turns out, Faulconer filmed that video in 2016 for a past Issa run in his former district. Faulconer’s team didn’t know that Issa was using the video. They didn’t know he was going to announce Faulconer’s endorsement that day.

By Wednesday night, Issa had pulled the ad.

But that was fine because by Wednesday, Issa was into his other costume. He aired an ad that tore into DeMaio for being too critical of Trump and then it shifted to two scenes that show headlines calling DeMaio gay.

Gay-baiting has dogged DeMaio campaigns before but usually it is more subtle.

As if trying to reach a record of nastiness crammed into one commercial spot, the ad dragged DeMaio for expressing support in the past for creating a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants living here without valid visas. Some version of that had been in many bipartisan bills to overhaul our immigration system. But Issa decided to lean into deeply racist imagery about who may benefit from it.

Immediately, the ad drew outrage. Republican City Councilman Chris Cate wrote on Twitter: “My feelings about Carl are known…but this is complete horse shit.”

Even Tony Krvaric, the chairman of the Republican Party, called it highly inappropriate.

And then there was Faulconer. The ad could have easily been about him, though he’s not gay. Faulconer was on the San Diego City Council when it, in 2013, unanimously passed a resolution supporting a pathway to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants when it seemed Congress may be close to until-then elusive reform of the immigration system.

Faulconer’s team was rattled by the immigration rhetoric, and he issued a statement about the gay-baiting.

“Mayor Faulconer is a long-standing ally of the LGBTQ community. Campaigns should focus on people’s positions on the issues, not people’s sexual orientation,” Faulconer’s office said.

But Faulconer confirmed his endorsement of Issa and said it still stands. Faulconer made an actual vote in support of a (not easy) pathway to citizenship for people who have been here working, living and contributing, and Issa was equating that same vote by DeMaio as supporting heinous, murderous gang members.

Faulconer supports someone who says he — Faulconer — supports murderous gang members. Cool times, we’ve got here.

By Thursday, it had become an actual thing Issa had to address. Jon Horn of 10News asked Issa about the criticism of the ad.

Issa first pretended he didn’t know what Horn was asking but then it clicked.

“I think you’re talking about some headlines in actual newspapers,” he said. He did not apologize.

The race for the 50th was never going to be clean. The last go-around, Hunter issued one of the clearest, most rancid, racist attacks people have ever seen a campaign overtly deploy – and it was fine. The endorsements stuck. Hunter won.

And Issa saw.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Carl Demaio Darrell Issa Kevin Faulconer
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in News

San Diego Explained: Where You Can Legally Buy Weed

Morning Report: Meet the Mayoral Candidates

North County Report: Decision Day for Encinitas Homeless Parking Lot

What to Read Next
Government

Faulconer Boosts Housing Efforts, Convention Center in Last SOTC

Lisa Halverstadt
News

VOSD Podcast: The Mayor’s Height Limit Ambitions Are Limited

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Pumping the Brakes on That SANDAG Vote

Nate John
Politics

Nobody Knows Where the 50th District Is

Scott Lewis

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
Sweetwater Classroom Shakeups Affecting Students This Year and Next
A Lawsuit Challenging Labor’s Playbook Is Dead But the Tensions Aren’t
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
Bry Has Made a Dramatic About-Face on ‘Housing First’ Approach to Homelessness
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
Teachers at San Diego Charter Schools Are Far Less Experienced Than Traditional School Peers
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!