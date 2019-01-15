Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: 4 Things to Watch for in the Mayor’s Big Speech
Voice of San Diego
Kevin Faulconer

Mayor Kevin Faulconer appears at the US Grant Hotel on the night of the June 2018 primary election. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

The president gives an annual State of the Union address and here in San Diego, the mayor gives a State of the City address.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is set to give his big annual speech tonight. Like many San Diego mayors before him, he’ll likely reflect on wins in the past year and lay out goals for the rest of his tenure as mayor.

So, where’s the beef, you ask?

Our Andrew Keatts, Lisa Halverstadt, Scott Lewis and Ry Rivard weighed in on the top issues and details they’ll be watching for in tonight’s speech.

Among the items on VOSD’s watch list: plans to address the city’s homeless crisis, the future of the Convention Center and a Faulconer-backed ballot measure aimed at expanding it and the latest on talks between the city and San Diego State University for the Mission Valley stadium site.

Look out for more details on the mayor’s speech in Wednesday’s Morning Report.

Judge Tentatively Rules Against MTS in Long-Running Border Bus Terminal Dispute

Fifteen years ago, MTS spent $1.3 million to seize private property so it could build a nice new terminal for long-distance bus operators in San Ysidro, steps from one of the world’s busiest border crossings. A decade after that, it inked a deal with a private company to build the terminal and generate new revenue for the agency out of the company’s profits.

Now, the terminal is confusing, unsafe and haphazard, according to a Superior Court judge. That’s after the terminal cost twice as much to build as estimated, and has yet to generate $1 in revenue for MTS.

In the meantime, MTS has been stuck in a lawsuit with the neighboring property owner for five years, arguing the owner of a two-story building that’s home to a McDonald’s was trespassing when he installed a door that allowed the public to access the bus station from the building’s second floor. MTS has spent roughly $500,000 fighting the lawsuit, MTS said.

But Judge Katherine Bacal, in a tentative ruling issued on Christmas Eve, sided against MTS, saying its argument didn’t make any sense because the bus terminal is public property.

After ruling against MTS on the merits of the case, Bacal then chastised the public agency and the neighboring property owner, saying the state of the area was self-evidently insufficient and that no one should be proud of how things stand.

MTS has filed a motion asking for changes to the tentative ruling. If it doesn’t succeed, the agency will have to decide whether to appeal, and spend more time and money to preserve the state of a messy, underwhelming bus station accessed by thousands of border-crossers every year.

Burning Questions on Where to Build Homes

Tony Mecham, the county’s fire marshal, has seen some devastating fires in his career.

But as deadlier wildfires coincide with the country’s housing crisis, Mecham finds himself in unfamiliar territory: a political firestorm.

Because Mecham and his staff need to sign off on new development, he’s also at the center of a major fight over land use in rural areas,” Ry Rivard explains in the latest Environment Report.

Mecham said his job is mostly to follow a black-and-white process about whether a project meets the county fire code, which has been approved by the state. He also said homeowners have a responsibility to make their homes less fire-prone, and cautioned that if certain steps aren’t taken, there could be situations where firefighters won’t protect empty homes.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, Andrew Keatts and Lisa Halverstadt.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: 'San Diego Grand Central' Would Finally Connect the Trolley to the Airport

Morning Report: City Spending on Homeless Is Up Big, Results Not So Hot

North County Report: The Head-Spinning Complexity of Moving Nuclear Waste Out of San Diego

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: High Drama on the Colorado River

Sara Libby
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: Jan. 4-11

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: Gloria Wants to Be Mayor and the Mayor Wants to Do a Big Thing

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Border Report: The Problem With Blaming Tijuana's Violence Solely on the Drug Trade
The Spike in City Spending on Homelessness Aid Is Clear, but the Results Are Murkier
There Is a Crisis at the Border – But it Doesn’t Involve Illegal Immigrants
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Faulconer and SANDAG Unveil Their Airport Transit Vision
SDPD and the City Attorney Breached Ethics Rules and Attorney-Client Privilege in Aggressive Leak Hunt
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Thank you for helping us reach our goal!

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!