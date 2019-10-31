Morning Report: A Crucial Mission Valley Moment - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
With SDSU’s new and improved offer for the Mission Valley stadium land, it seems like a deal with the city is imminent.
But until it’s done, the public should recognize the magnitude of the moment, Scott Lewis writes in a new piece.
“This sale is not only about getting a fair and equitable deal for the city of San Diego. The transaction represents perhaps the city’s only chance to truly influence what happens on the land,” Lewis writes. “The moment the deal is done, the university will have only one true master: its own trustees.”
Labor unions, for one, have recognized this and have pushed for project-labor agreements to ensure construction workers of new projects on the land flow through union halls.
Taxpayer representatives, Lewis writes, should take similar steps and work to ensure the public gets its best deal out of this moment too.
This past weekend at Politifest, we hosted a mayoral debate on the topics dominating public policy debates in San Diego: housing, homelessness, transportation – and scooters.
City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and activist Tasha Williamson sat down with Voice of San Diego’s Sara Libby, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts for a heated discussion on all of the above.
Among the highlights of the live podcast now posted on our fine news website: Bry and Gloria’s differing stances on the Metropolitan Transit System’s Elevate SD ballot measure – and scooters – and Williamson’s unforgettable response to the scooter conversation.
“We are talking about scooters and bikes so passionately,” Williamson said, “but I can’t get police officers to stop killing people.”
VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez, who has spent more than a year investigating sexual misconduct in schools, is excited to refocus on North County and take the helm of our bi-weekly roundup of North County news.
In this week’s North County Report, Jimenez lays out the tension continuing to play out in Carlsbad following Councilwoman Barbara Hamilton’s departure, North County-related highlights from Politifest and more.
Look for more updates from Jimenez in coming weeks. She’s eager to get to know North County cities, leaders, readers and coffee shops so send her a note if you’ve got story tips, java suggestions or just want to say hi.
Tens of thousands of San Diegans from communities including El Cajon, Fallbrook and Poway were left without power Wednesday as San Diego Gas & Electric sought to limit the risk of wildfires amid expected dry, windy weather.
Those outages led several school districts to shut down Wednesday, leading at least one superintendent to grapple with whether he will need to extend the school year to address the closures.
Patrick Hefflin, superintendent of Julian Union High School District, told KPBS she’s concerned the district may need to extend the district’s school year into June to meet state requirements even with the two emergency days the district had already added to the calendar.
At least five school districts, including Julian, announced they would remain closed on Thursday.
The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt, and edited by Sara Libby.
