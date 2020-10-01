Morning Report: A New Twist in the Navigation Center Saga - Voice of San Diego

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plan to turn an indoor skydiving center into a one-stop shop for homeless services has been beset by controversies and criticism from the outset, since the city rushed to purchase the supremely weird building.

But the criticism soon turned to the plan itself, namely that this new project to help the homeless wouldn’t actually … house any homeless people.

Nevertheless, the city and the nonprofit tapped to run the center, Family Health Centers of San Diego, expressed optimism that the facility would perform a vital role connecting homeless residents with services they need.

But a lot has changed since the nonprofit began running the center, as Lisa Halverstadt writes in a new story revealing that Family Health Centers and the city have agreed to part ways early.

The CEO of Family Health Centers slammed the experience and the project in a scathing email to city officials.

“During the last year, we have come to understand from reliable sources that the navigation center project was orchestrated more as a public relations undertaking than a needed and important component of a homeless continuum,” Fran Butler-Cohen wrote.

The city now plans to move Housing Commission staffers into the facility and take over running things, implementing lessons learned from operating the temporary Convention Center shelter, where city housing officials have worked with other agencies to house hundreds of homeless San Diegans.

After our story published, a spokesman for the mayor dismissed Butler-Cohen’s criticisms on Twitter as “complete BS.”

Council Members, Employees in Quarantine Following Exposure

Multiple City Council members and city employees have been advised to obtain COVID-19 tests and to quarantine themselves for two weeks following Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which was attended by someone who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the mayor’s office confirmed Wednesday evening.

“The mayor’s office consulted with county public health officials to enact safety and cleaning protocols throughout city facilities, Craig Gustafson, a spokesman for Mayor Kevin Faulconer, said in a statement Wednesday night. That includes temperature checks at entries, a requirement to social distance and wear masks,” Jesse Marx reports.

After TV Appearance, Hueso Is Red Pilled

Last week, state Sen. Ben Hueso told KUSI that supporters of Proposition 15 were “very disconnected from reality.” He’s now on the other side of the contentious state ballot measure.

Maya Srikrishnan reports that Hueso issued a statement Tuesday saying he’d heard from constituents and reviewed the language of the measure. He walked away assured it wouldn’t do the thing he previously suggested it would do: increase taxes on small businesses.

Instead, Prop. 15 will require some large business and industrial properties to pay property taxes based on market value rather than the original purchase price, which is generally far less. It exempts agricultural properties and properties where the business owner has less than $3 million in holdings in California.

The state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst Office estimated Prop. 15 would generate between $8 billion and $12 billion a year for local schools and governments.

At the Tuesday kickoff of Politifest, Sara Libby and Jesse Marx offered a rundown of Prop. 15 and the other 11 measures on the statewide ballot. You can check out that review here.

In the latest North County Report, Jimenez broke down the debate over Measure L in Oceanside, which is arguably (and argue they will) the most contentious local ballot measure in the region, so you’ll have the facts before going into Thursday’s discussion.

Developers want to build 585 homes in a still-rural part of North County’s most populous city, plus a commercial village and parks. Depending on who you ask, it represents sprawl or badly needed units that will satisfy the city’s larger housing goals.

Interestingly, city planners initially recommended that officials reject the housing plan, noting that there was adequate space in existing neighborhoods if residents were willing to build more densely. The City Council approved it on a 3-2 vote.

