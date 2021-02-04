 Morning Report: About That Structural Budget Deficit - Voice of San Diego

News

News

Morning Report: About That Structural Budget Deficit
Voice of San Diego
Mayor-elect Todd Gloria and Mayor Kevin Faulconer attend a press conference for Operation Shelter to Home. / Photo by Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

Mayor Todd Gloria faces startling budget deficits and the prospect of major cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the city budget, but he recently argued that plummeting tax hauls aren’t the only problems eating at the city’s bottom line.

In his State of the City address last month, Gloria said the pandemic had “exacerbated longstanding city budget problems the last administration did too little to address” and that the city faced structural budget deficits.

Basically: The city had longstanding budget issues that needed fixing before the pandemic ever rocked the city’s budget and tax revenues.

Lisa Halverstadt asked Gloria and his team about those challenges and learned they are concerned about – among other things – infrastructure needs, including mandated stormwater commitments, and employee compensation and pension issues that have dogged the city for years. 

Gloria has also dinged former Mayor Kevin Faulconer for not taking a more aggressive approach to addressing these challenges as services and city staffing increased on his watch.

But while a structural budget challenge typically leaves a city with a choice to raise revenues or make cuts, Gloria isn’t elaborating on his plans yet. Instead, he’s mulling how to address a projected $85 million deficit for the year that ends in June, and another $124 million gap the city expects for the new year beginning in July – and citing the need to consider the economic environment before pitching any tax hikes to address the city’s big budget challenges. 

Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Oceanside Councilmember

Oceanside’s newest leader is making waves. But not for anything she’s necessarily said or believes in.

The City Council selected Kori Jensen to fill the seat vacated by Democratic Mayor Esther Sanchez in November and local residents were quick to question how involved she’s actually been in the mostly Democrat, mostly Latino communities she now serves. Jensen is a White Republican.

As Kayla Jimenez notes in the North County Report, several complaints have been filed alleging Jensen doesn’t actually live in the district. She told the Union-Tribune that she’s been living in her home, though featured on Airbnb, full-time since the start of the pandemic. 

The Latest on School Reopening

More Vaccine Updates

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, Lisa Halverstadt and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

More in News

Border Report: Rethinking Public Space in Friendship Park

Morning Report: Filipino Advocates Want More Detailed COVID Data

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

North County Report: Appointment of New Oceanside Leader Making Waves

Kayla Jimenez
News

Morning Report: Growing the County’s Carbon-Cutting Efforts

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego's Sky-High Dreams Keep Getting Quashed

Randy Dotinga
News

Morning Report: Law Enforcement Is Spending on 'Predictive Policing'

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Don't have an account? Sign Up