Morning Report: Airport's Terminal 1 Plan Doesn't Fly With Local Agencies

What might seem like a noncontroversial plan to rebuild and upgrade the San Diego airport’s busiest terminal has instead drawn scathing responses from local agencies.

Earlier this year, the Airport Authority released an environmental report for its plan to revamp Lindbergh Field’s Terminal 1. Though virtually every local leader in town supports the overarching goal of expanding Terminal 1, agencies took the airport’s approach to task.

One major rub, as Andrew Keatts explains in a new story: The Airport Authority’s decided it can’t pay for needed transit and other improvements off its grounds, leaving cities and other agencies to feel like they’re being stuck with big bills to address problems the Airport Authority’s plans won’t address. They want the airport to do more to address traffic and transit concerns, for one thing.

The agency says it’s ready to work with local governments to try to address those concerns but cites FAA rules as a roadblock.

The airport remains hopeful that the FAA will give it approval to pay for infrastructure improvements, and that when it does the other agencies’ concerns will be addressed.

Trump Looms Large in 49th District Debate

A 49th Congressional District candidate debate hosted Tuesday by NBC 7 was much ado about Trump.

The president has endorsed fellow Republican Diane Harkey, who, according to the U-T, offered praise for his handling of most issues, including the economy. She also agreed with the president’s decisions to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal. Democrat Mike Levin did not.

The special investigation into potential Russian meddling in the 2016 president election drew some of the most interesting exchanges.

Harkey, for instance, said the purpose of the investigation, for Democrats, was to conduct impeachment proceedings, which would be a waste of time. Levin, in response, said the U.S. House of Representatives was failing to live up to its constitutional responsibility of providing a check on executive power.

The Strange Story Behind Del Mar’s Measure R

Del Mar voters will consider a ballot measure in November that its author no longer stands by.

Earlier this year, Rick Thompson, a wealthy investor who owns beachfront property, introduced and financed Measure R but has since suspended his campaign. Instead, he’s been quietly urging his allies to vote against the initiative and press the city to reform its land use review process.

In the North County Report, Jesse Marx writes more about the strange history of the ballot measure, which includes an anonymous political ad that was placed in a local newspaper.

City Council Candidate to Return Donations

Vivian Moreno told the U-T that she would return campaign contributions from two local businesses. Candidates can only receive donations from individuals and political parties, the U-T noted.



Moreno, a staffer for outgoing Councilman David Alvarez, is competing against Antonio Martinez in District 8, which includes Barrio Logan, Sherman Heights and the South Bay. We considered the dynamics of the race last week on the podcast.

News Roundup

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.