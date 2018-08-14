Morning Report: An Urban Wildfire Is Possible

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
The entire state is on edge thanks to a series of devastating wildfires, some of which are still burning.
But virtually all of the attention on prevention and areas of risk focuses on forestland and fire-prone parts of backcountry.
That’s because there’s no real risk of an urban wildfire in San Diego, right?
VOSD contributor Diana Leonard throws cold water on that thinking.
“San Diego’s unique topography sets the stage for what could actually be a damaging wildfire: flammable vegetation on steep slopes — fire can burn faster upslope — with older neighborhoods sitting at the top of these slopes,” she writes in a new story laying out the risk. “This is what’s called the wildland-urban interface, where the city meets nature. The two are tightly woven here.”
Though new homes are required to meet certain fireproofing standards, “the building standards, however, do not mandate retrofits of existing older homes. And the hazard zones fall within many of San Diego’s classic ‘streetcar suburbs,’ most built by the 1940s.”
As VOSD’s Jesse Marx delved into the fallout over the death of Earl McNeil in National City, both the mayor and the police chief there made some seriously stunning statements about the situation.
One of those was when Mayor Ron Morrison defended the department by emphasizing how far it had come – and in doing so made a startling statement about what the department used to be like:
Thirty years ago, he said, the city’s police chief intentionally picked up officers who had been dismissed by other agencies for being too aggressive.
“We had a reputation for being a cowboy police department, but that has not been true for 25 years,” he said. “The police department today is nowhere near that nature.”
Marx delved into that history and indeed found a disturbing record of brutality, profiling and federal probes in the 1980s.
How bad were things? “During National City Police Chief Terry Hart’s tenure in the 1980s, the city had sustained such a high number of citizen complaints that the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies in the region began to investigate, according to the Times. The San Diego Police Department said two of its own cops had been injured by National City officers while collaborating on an arrest.”
There’s been a slight drop overall in people caught crossing into the United States illegally, but here in California the trend is different: The number of minors and families entering the country without authorization has gone up, Maya Srikrishnan writes in the latest Border Report.
“Arrest of minors crossing illegally in San Diego has increased by 58 percent since last year. That’s far higher than the 17 percent increase of apprehensions of minors across the entire U.S.-Mexico border,” Srikrishnan reports.
City officials are cheering a tentative court ruling they believe will pave the way for the groundbreaking of the long-stalled Plaza de Panama project.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Pollack on Monday issued a tentative ruling saying that the city’s plan to fund an overhaul of Balboa Park’s central mesa with bonds was legal despite a challenge by San Diegans for Open Government.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Attorney Mara Elliott on Monday issued statements hailing the tentative decision. The city’s now projecting the project could break ground as soon as next year.
But roadblocks remain. For one, philanthropists need to raise money for their share of the $80 million project.
Bruce Coons of Save Our Heritage Organisation, which has appealed a separate decision in the city’s favor, said the preservationist group could also seek an injunction if the city tries to proceed before his group’s case is addressed.
And attorney Cory Briggs, who pursued the case challenging the city’s bond financing plan, hinted to the Union-Tribune that he may appeal.
It wasn’t hard to see this one coming.
Late Thursday, the city’s Ethics Commission gave an $11,000 fine to Phil Rath, chair of Civic San Diego, for failing to disclose his financial relationship with a developer and then voting (twice) to give the developer a major development project in southeastern San Diego within a year of the company paying him $100,000.
On Monday, Briggs sent us a complaint he said had just been filed in Superior Court asking to revoke the city’s decision to award the development deal (including nearly $6 million in city affordable housing funds).
He also sent a formal request to the district attorney and city attorney asking that they civilly prosecute Rath for his votes and his failure to disclose his relationship with the developer.
After we finalized our Friday story on Rath’s ethical violations — which the chair of the Ethics Commission called “egregious” — we received this comment from Andrew Phillips, interim president of Civic San Diego: “Civic San Diego is committed to moving projects forward in an ethical and transparent manner,” he wrote. “It is up to individual board members to work with their own legal counsel, our corporate counsel and the ethics commission in order to identify and vet personal conflicts of interest.”
The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.