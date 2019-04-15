Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: Another Big Convention Center Vote
Voice of San Diego

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Mayor Kevin Faulconer will make his pitch Monday to the San Diego City Council for

an initiative on the March 2020 rather than November 2020 ballot to help pay for a Convention Center expansion, homeless services and more.

Stop us if you’ve heard some version of this story before. The mayor has asked the City Council to get behind a hotel-room tax increase in the past and failed.

This time around, though, Faulconer will have key ally — City Council President Georgette Gomez.

This is Gomez’s first big public-facing decision as Council president and siding with the mayor, writes Scott Lewis, probably has something to do with Gomez’s position as chair of the Metropolitan Transit System. At that agency, she’s pushing a tax increase of her own in November 2020. Stacking new taxes on the same ballot hurts all their chances of passing.

In an op-ed, Gomez explained why she believes the City Council can, and should, move Faulconer’s initiative to March 2020.

Andrea Guerrero, executive director of Alliance San Diego, offered a dissenting view. Voters overwhelmingly approved Measure L, she argued, to prevent this type of election manipulation.

Another Vote to Keep an Eye on This Week …

Speaking of votes happening this week that we’ll be watching, the San Diego County Democratic Party plans to make reforms to its candidate endorsement process after we reported on tensions surrounding about a dozen South Bay clubs that some party activists alleged existed only on paper and helped steer party endorsements to the preferred clients of a single consultant.

“Those reforms include a requirement that the clubs meet separately at least four times a year and show proof their endorsement process actually took place. Each club would also need 20 unique members and must state any financial interests — meaning any potential conflicts — when speaking to the party’s top leaders,” reports Jesse Marx. That would help ensure that larger and more organized groups get a proportional say, the thinking goes.

Mayor Pushing New Vehicle Homelessness Law

Faulconer’s team is also set this week to pitch a new, more specific ban on people living in cars and RVs to the city’s public safety committee.

Earlier this year, the City Council repealed the city’s so-called vehicle habitation law after a judge barred the city from enforcing it and dubbed it “unconstitutionally vague.”

Since then, the city has gotten a barrage of complaints about people parking their vehicles overnight and leaving behind waste and trash, especially in beach communities. Now, NBC 7 San Diego reports, Faulconer is proposing that the city prohibit people from sleeping in vehicles overnight within 500 feet of a home or school.

Last month, beach community leaders who have for weeks urged Faulconer to reinstate the ban cheered the mayor’s announcement that he was working on new regulations. Many referenced an uptick in campers and vans that seem to house travelers rather than struggling San Diegans.

Attorney Ann Menasche of Disability Rights California, part of a group still battling the city’s enforcement strategy in federal court, told VOSD that she’s troubled by Faulconer’s new plan.

“I think the mayor’s proposal is particularly draconian, demonizing and punishing poor people — many of whom are people with disabilities and the elderly on fixed incomes — and turning them into pariahs in their own communities simply because they cannot afford San Diego’s ridiculously high rents,” Menasche said.

Politics Roundup

  • In a new op-ed, San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate argues that access to quality child care is a problem requiring the attention of governments at all levels. He’s proposing a pilot program to fund 16 new facilities.
  • Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s landmark bill to change the rules guiding police use of deadly force is moving forward, but the Democrats who advanced it want further changes. At the same time, a competing Senate bill backed by law enforcement agencies announced significant amendments that could make it more attractive to some lawmakers.
  • National Democrats are threatening to “blacklist” political operatives who work with congressional candidates — like Aeiramique Glass Blake and Jose Caballero in San Diego — waging primary challenges against incumbents. U-T columnist Michael Smolens considers one of the fault lines of the party going into 2020.

San Diego’s Black Baseball Pioneer

The same year that Jackie Robinson broke the “color line,” Johnny Ritchey made another kind of history when he joined the San Diego Padres, then a minor league team.

On Monday, the Padres will honor Ritchey, a hero to local baseball history buffs.

VOSD contributor Randy Dotinga writes that Ritchey’s brief but shining career was plagued by racism both on and off the field in San Diego, which some in the black community dubbed “the Mississippi of the West.”

Viva VOSD!

We strive to reach new audiences and keep our neighbors informed — even those who would otherwise be shut out of the public conversation because of their language barrier.

That’s why we’ve translated some of our stories into Spanish for a new VOSD en Español section. It includes guides on when police can and cannot pull you over and your rights when crossing the border.

We’ve only translated a handful of stories so far, but we’ll be adding more that interest Spanish-speaking readers. If there’s a VOSD story you want us to translate, write to us at vosdinfo@gmail.com.

Tratamos de conectar con nuevas personas y asegurar que toda la comunidad está informada incluida las que muchas veces están dejadas afuera por no hablar inglés.

Por eso, hemos traducidos algunos de nuestros reportajes al español por una nueva sección que se llama VOSD en Español. Esto incluye guías que explica cuando la policía puede y no puede pedirle que se detenga y sus derechos cuando cruce la frontera.

Solo hemos traducido un puñado de reportajes hasta ahora, pero planeamos en agregar más mientras publicamos nuevos informes que interesan lectores que hablan español. Si hay algo que escribimos que le gustaría que traducimos, háganos saber por correo: vosdinfo@gmail.com.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

San Diego Explained: The Agency Behind Some of the Region's Biggest New Projects

Morning Report: Explosive Docs Show Officials Failed to Act Over Problem Teacher for Years

Morning Report: San Diego Unified Board Calls for Beiser’s Resignation

What to Read Next
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: April 5-12

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: What the District Knew About a Predatory Teacher

Nate John
News

Morning Report: The Sad State of Porter Elementary

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
Opinion
Horton Plaza Project Would Breathe New Life Into Downtown
Is San Diego a Sanctuary City and What Does That Even Mean?
Signature-Gathering Lawsuits Bring Some of the Industry's Biggest Tensions to Light
As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!