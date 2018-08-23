Morning Report: Assessing Faulconer's Homelessness Record

The biggest battle of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s career may be the city’s devastating homelessness crisis, and he recorded another loss this month when his latest ballot measure effort to pull in more money for the cause crumbled.

In the past year, Faulconer has transformed from a cautious leader criticized for inaction to one bent on dramatic action.

Yet, as Lisa Halverstadt reports, the mayor has continued to face setbacks even as he’s devoted more time than ever to combating the suffering on city streets.

Among the struggles: Three new shelter tents have fallen far short of contract targets to move homeless San Diegans into permanent housing and the city’s rushed purchase of a former indoor skydiving facility it wants to transform into a housing navigation center has drawn a slew of questions.

Faulconer and his team say they prefer to focus on the hundreds of homeless San Diegans his initiatives have helped move off the street – and that he remains more committed than ever to making a difference.

The city also got a legal setback on Wednesday when U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia ordered the city to stop enforcing its vehicle habitation law, which bars people from living in their cars. The judge declared that the ordinance likely violates the Constitution because it’s “vague on its face and is being arbitrarily enforced,” Courthouse News Service reports. The ruling comes amid an ongoing class action filed by San Diegans with disabilities who live in RVs and cars.

Fallout Over Hunter Indictment Continues

Rep. Duncan Hunter doubled down on his insistence that he’s done nothing wrong, and called Tuesday’s indictment accusing him of misspending a quarter-million dollars for his personal use politically motivated.

“This is the Democrats’ arm of law enforcement, that’s what’s happening right now,” Hunter told 10 News. Adam Braverman, the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, was appointed by Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In another show of defiance, Politico reports that Hunter is refusing to resign from committees on which he serves, though House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he’d removed him. (Ryan has stopped short of calling on Hunter to resign.)

Republican County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, whose district overlaps with Hunter’s, said Hunter was among three East County politicians who’ve “embarrassed themselves and failed those they were elected to serve.” The other two Jacob condemned were state Sen. Joel Anderson, who is being investigated for an altercation involving a female lobbyist, and El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho, who’s been embroiled in numerous scandals.

The Washington Post rounded up what it called the 10 “ickiest” details from the Hunter indictment, and naturally, progressives have naturally taken an interest in Hunter’s challenger, Ammar Campa-Najjar – which might not help him much in the solidly Republican 50th District.

Dumanis Releases Scathing Trump Statement

Republican Bonnie Dumanis, the former district attorney who’s running for county supervisor, took a stand against President Donald Trump in a late Tuesday Facebook post dubbing his response to investigations engulfing his administration an embarrassment.

“As a former judge and district attorney, I refuse to stand by any longer in tolerating the reckless behavior of Donald Trump, which at a minimum shows negligence, if not collusion,” Dumanis wrote hours after a blockbuster day of news surrounding the investigation into Trump’s campaign.

This isn’t the first time Dumanis has come out against Trump. In a May podcast interview, Dumanis said she opposed Trump and joked about whether he might tweet about her comments on the show.

Dumanis’ comments don’t necessarily hurt her bid for supervisor. District 4, which covers much of the city of San Diego, has 24 percent more registered Democrats than Republicans.

News Roundup

San Diego’s steamy summer is continuing to set records . (KPBS)

Onetime SoccerCity investor and Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and Mayor Kevin Faulconer are backing away from the November ballot measure to redevelop the former Qualcomm Stadium site. (Union-Tribune)

Despite community outcry, the Tri-City Medical Board has decided to move forward with plans to shutter its emergency mental health unit. (NBC 7)

The Poway City Council approved spending more than $250,000 in emergency funds to save more than 1,800 trees. (Union-Tribune)

In an op-ed, Matthew Kiessling of Virginia-based Travel Technology Association argues San Diego’s new restrictive vacation-rental rules mar the city’s reputation as a welcoming technology and innovation hub.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating whether a former Imperial Beach PTA member took as much as $40,000 from the group. (Union-Tribune)

Singer Jason Mraz is urging the Oceanside City Council to block a controversial “agrivillage” development in Oceanside boasting farmland plus about 700 homes and a hotel. (NBC 7)

