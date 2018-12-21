Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News Morning Report

Morning Report: Auditors Slam Hep A Failures Amid Warnings About a Potential New Crisis
Voice of San Diego

Raul is a father staying at a shelter for migrants being run by a coalition of local nonprofits. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

About two months ago, the Department of Homeland Security changed how it handled asylum-seeking families at the border, releasing dozens of often disoriented and sick asylum seekers into San Diego each day, many with nowhere to go.

A group of nonprofits stepped in to provide temporary shelter, food, medical screenings and more before the migrants can travel to meet up with a relative or sponsor elsewhere in the United States to await immigration proceedings.

But the nonprofits say their resources are depleted and they’ve turned to local and state officials for help, but haven’t gotten far.

The state dropped news on Tuesday that it won’t use an armory in National City to help shelter the migrants, the way it did in 2016 when a large number of Haitians arrived at San Diego’s border, putting even more pressure on local governments to step up.

VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt and Maya Srikrishnan dig into the finger-pointing and fumbling around the migrant shelter and the public health crisis that could be looming.

The nonprofits and state leaders likened the inaction around the migrant shelter to the bureaucratic fumbling around the 2017 hepatitis A outbreak.

Speaking of Hepatitis A …

A state audit into the response to the crisis that dropped Thursday found county officials were warned in April 2017 that the outbreak could be one of the worst since vaccines were introduced, but still waited four months to declare a public health emergency. By then, the disease had killed 15 people and sickened hundreds more.

Halverstadt had tried for months through a public record request to obtain the email containing the explicit warning, but the county refused to disclose it, citing exemptions to public records law.

The audit also confirmed much of Halverstadt’s previous reporting on the outbreak, including that the lack of urgency hampered efforts to implement sanitation measures, like handwashing stations, that could have helped curtail hepatitis A, which spreads when a person ingests trace amounts of fecal matter from a person who’s infected with it.

Chaos at the Border, Continued

This is a big change that will surely be contested in court: A new Trump administration policy would require asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while their claims are processed in the United States. (Vox)

Volunteers pledge to help migrants navigate the asylum process for at least 40 days and 40 nights. (KPBS)

The Latest Battle Between San Diego and SDG&E

The city and San Diego Gas & Electric have been fighting over the future of energy in San Diego.

Now they’re in a new dispute, reports VOSD’s Ry Rivard. This time it’s over the largest local water project in recent history.

To build its Pure Water recycling plant, the city must move some of SDG&E’s equipment. But the company is refusing to pay for the relocation, citing a legal case from 1908. The refusal could add $48 million to the cost of the project, which the city will have to foot.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Sweetwater Under the Microscope for Potential Fraud

Morning Report: The Latest 'Zero Tolerance' Headache

More Than 20 Migrants Have Been Illegally Held in Custody After Being Ordered Released, Docs Show

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: What You Might Not Know About Balboa Park

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: 3 Ways Border Policies Could Be Helping Criminal Orgs

Voice of San Diego
News

The U.S.’s Handling of the Caravan Could Be a Boon to Criminal Orgs

Maya Srikrishnan
News

North County Report: Why Latinos Are Choosing People Over Party

Jesse Marx

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
The 2018 Voice of the Year Is ...
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
Mickey's House No Longer: Union Members Oust Kasparian in Landslide
Politics Report: SANDAG Chief Offers Real Talk on Shortfall
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
The 2018 Voice of the Year Is ...
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.