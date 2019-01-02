Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: Behind the Strange Accusation That Upended a Campaign
Sara Libby

Nichole Burgan told the Sheriff’s Department that Phil Graham touched her inappropriately at the 1st Street Bar in Encinitas. Deputies later determined that never happened. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

When Tasha Boerner Horvath won the 76th Assembly District seat in November, people brought up the race as more proof of a blue wave in Southern California — the seat had previously been held as a Republican.

But the blue wave is far too simple an explanation of what really happened in the 76th District race.

In a new investigative piece, Jesse Marx dug into the strange and damning accusation against Republican Phil Graham in the run-up to the June primary, an accusation police later said was false.

What he found sounds like it came from a conspiracy theory swamp: Not only was there a potentially false accusation of assault from a woman with a history of legal problems, but it was amplified by labor groups and anonymous robocalls that were routed through a Mexican company.

“All of this might have remained hidden from public view if Graham didn’t have the means and incentive to keep pursuing the source of the robocalls, thanks in part to his famous stepfather’s connections,” writes Marx. Graham’s stepfather is former Gov. Pete Wilson.

Graham very well may have lost in June or November regardless of the accusation. But it was a major wrench that had nothing to do with Democrats’ overall success.

What’s on Arts Editors’ Radars Heading Into 2019

Out: Retrospectives on 2018. In: Looking ahead to 2019.

In the latest Culture Report, Julia Dixon Evans hit up several of San Diego’s top arts journalists to pick their brains about what they’re looking forward to in 2019.

Making the list: New showings of classics like “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Nutcracker” as well as well as upcoming installations at ICE Gallery at Bread & Salt, and the Lux Art Institute in Encinitas.

Big Water Decisions Loom

In San Diego, we may never see many of Northern and Central California rivers or the mile-high mountains they flow from, but we consume their parts. For decades, a slice of the San Diego region’s water supply has been brought hundreds of miles south.

In this week’s Environment Report, Ry Rivard looks at how new fish-saving environmental regulations and separate but related deal-making between the state and federal government could change how cities and farmers across Californians share that water.

State water regulators want more water to be left in rivers flowing out to sea, which means potentially less water will be available for Southern California cities.

At the same time, state water officials, who run a giant water system that mainly supplies water to coastal cities like San Diego, have been renegotiating how they share water with the federal government, which runs a separate water system that mainly supplies Central Valley farmers. This may also mean less water available for Southern California, though water officials have said the cuts are manageable.

New Minimum Wage, Old Debates

The minimum wage within the city of San Diego went up to $12 per hour this week. The Union-Tribune surveyed restaurant owners for how they were grappling with the increases. It included this finding.

“For each of the last nine months, there has been a year-over-year decrease in the total number of jobs at bars and restaurants, while statewide there has not been a corresponding decline, according to data compiled by San Diego economist Lynn Reaser.”

The piece triggered some blowback online. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez dinged the reporter for not including any perspective from workers who had benefited from the raises. It turned into a heated argument as U-T reporters defended their colleague.

More News

Happy New Year

Thank you so much to the hundreds of readers and podcast listeners who donated to Voice of San Diego over the last several weeks. The messages you have included with your donations  have been inspiring, funny and great reminders of why we do this work. The point of a nonprofit newsroom like ours is to tie its future — it’s ability to thrive and survive — to you, the community at large. It’s the beauty of how the service is set up. It just won’t do well unless you value it and keep passing along feedback we can use to make it better.

This year, we have a goal to reach more people than ever, do more investigative work than ever, take more risks and be more entertaining and educational. Thank you to everyone who provided the resources to help us do that.

And if you haven’t yet donated, you can always help us get started quickly on 2019’s goals.

To a prosperous, safe and better 2019,

Scott Lewis

CEO, Editor in Chief

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby, and edited by Scott Lewis.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Top Stories: Dec. 21-28

VOSD Podcast: Here's What San Diego Should Do Next Year

Morning Report: The Year at the Border in Five Telling Stats

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Answers to Your Biggest Questions About San Diego

Voice of San Diego
News

The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Our Favorite Podcast Episodes of 2018

Nate John
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Politicians Point Fingers as Migrant Shelter and Public Health Crisis Looms in San Diego
Takeaways From Legalization’s First Year
They Said It (and Sometimes Regretted It): 2018's Most Notable Quotes
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
The 2018 Voice of the Year Is ...
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Thank you for helping us reach our goal!

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!