 Morning Report: Behind the Tri-City Deal - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: Behind the Tri-City Deal
Voice of San Diego
Tri-City Medical Center / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

A year ago, Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside faced an avalanche of criticism when it closed its inpatient behavioral health and crisis stabilization units, raising the possibility that the North County region might be without any hospital beds for mental health patients.

Now, though, the county government has tentatively agreed to cover half of the $10 million cost to build Tri-City’s new 16-bed facility, in an attempt to quickly return inpatient psychiatric services to coastal North County and encourage Tri-City to hold onto and improve its mental health services over the long haul. The county also plans to provide incentives to encourage Tri-City to hold onto and improve its mental health services over the long haul.

Lisa Halverstadt reports on the deal and how some advocates question whether Tri-City should receive such support from the county after its decision to shutter mental-health beds left the region scrambling for solutions.

When the deal was presented last week, some board members questioned whether the county had tried to partner with other providers.

“Was there any chance of doing this somewhere else and giving the same financial incentives and support to another North County entity?” said board member John Sturm, who argued the arrangement with Tri-City could be described as a sweetheart deal.

County officials said they decided Tri-City, which runs a general hospital in the coastal area where inpatient beds are needed, was best suited to deliver the care the area needs.

County and Tri-City officials say they’ll present a final deal early next year.

AB 5 Is on to the Governor

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s bill to rein in worker misclassification passed the Assembly Wednesday, and moves on to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Newsom has indicated he’ll sign it. Just before the measure cleared the Assembly, the Washington Post published this op-ed by Gonzalez laying out her case.

Remind me, what is AB 5? Gonzalez’s bill would codify the state Supreme Court’s Dynamex decision, which lays out a three-part test to determine whether someone should be classified as an employee, rather than an independent contractor. Ever since the bill was introduced this year, workers ranging from strippers to truck drivers to journalists to hair stylists have lobbied for exemptions.

So who got the exemptions? Good question. This CALmatters piece has a rundown of who got exemptions, and what jobs are likely to be impacted by the bill.

Are Uber drivers employees if the bill gets signed? Gonzalez was adamant that gig economy workers have long been misclassified as contractors and should not receive an exemption. They didn’t get one in the bill. But after the measure passed, the company said it won’t make drivers employees – because it doesn’t consider what they do core to its business. 

What’s next? Well, the governor still has to sign the thing. And several rideshare companies and meal delivery services have pumped tens of millions of dollars into a potential 2020 ballot measure to overturn the measure.

  • Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s bill to ban gun shows at the Del Mar Fairgrounds passed the Legislature, and is headed to Newsom’s desk.

San Diego Unified to Create Child Abuse Task Force

On Tuesday, San Diego Unified School District board members adopted a resolution directing Superintendent Cindy Marten to establish a multi-agency task force to recommend strategies to protect children from abuse. 

The proposal was pushed by Loxie Gant, a former La Jolla High School student who complained she was groped and harassed by her physics teacher to school officials in 2003 and whose complaints went largely ignored by school officials.. 

The task force is set to include members from community advocates, students, parents, members of law enforcement and other stakeholders.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Ry Rivard and Kayla Jimenez, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

The Latest Challenge in Addressing the County’s Mental Health Crisis: Neighborhood Opposition

What We Learned This Week

VOSD Podcast: The Race for the 53rd Is Wide Open (for Democrats)

What to Read Next
News

Power Moves Put Pressure on SDG&E

Ry Rivard
News

Morning Report: Principals Are Beefing With San Diego Unified Leaders

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: San Diego Schools Enrollment Down Again

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: Potential Neighbors Oppose New Mental Health Facilities

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full
Politics Report: What Davis Hath Wrought
Opinion
The Morena Plan Still Needs Work
New State Bill Would Require a PLA for Pure Water Project
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
San Diego Is Showing California How to Use Its Red Flag Law
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Schools Tied to A3 Charter School Scandal Will All Close
Six Miles in a San Ysidro High Schooler's Shoes
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!