Morning Report: CA National Guard Has Helped Apprehend Immigrants

In May, California National Guard soldiers arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border to support border agents in combating transnational crime.

Before agreeing to assist the federal government at the border, California Gov. Jerry Brown said that, as part of its mission, the state’s National Guard would not be enforcing federal immigration laws.

But that division of duties isn’t so clear.

In two federal criminal cases, court documents suggest California National Guard soldiers have been helping to apprehend unauthorized immigrants, reports VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan.

According to those court docs, National Guardsmen have been identifying individuals for Border Patrol agents and directing the agents to their location. Later, those individuals were charged not with smuggling drugs or humans, but with illegal entry misdemeanors.

Krvaric Out as Local GOP Chairman

Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced this weekend that Tony Krvaric, longtime head of the local Republican Party, is stepping down.

“Wishing a bon voyage to Tony Krvaric, who is stepping down after 12 years as the volunteer chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County,” the mayor wrote on Twitter. “A proud immigrant whose love for this country has built the strongest county party in the state. Thank you, Tony!”

Krvaric will stay on through the end of the year and will step down in January.

Krvaric recently sued to keep a measure aiming to reform countywide elections off the ballot, but a judge disagreed with Krvaric’s argument and voters are slated to weigh in on the reform in November.

Krvaric’s lawsuit prompted Assemblyman Todd Gloria to write yet another state bill to protect the measure, and head off any possible appeals.

Republicans in Sacramento were not too happy about having to get involved in the whole ordeal once again. The VOSD podcast this week took a closer look at that measure and other recent election reform efforts.

More Politics News

San Diego businessman Rocky De La Fuente has run for president and for a Senate seat in Florida in the last few years. Now, he’s apparently also running for the Senate in … Wyoming?

Union-Tribune columnist Michael Smolens breaks down three of the early Democratic contenders for the 2020 mayor’s race: City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Rep. Scott Peters. On the right, City Councilmen Mark Kersey and Chris Cate have also been floated as candidates.

In a new op-ed, two San Diego City Council members and the chairs of the local Sierra Club and Lincoln Club take the side of SDSU West over SoccerCity. They argue that SDSU West unlocks the potential for the land-constrained San Diego State University, helping the regional powerhouse reach more students and have an even bigger impact on the greater community.

One of the authors of that op-ed is Councilwoman Lorie Zapf, who’s facing re-election. Once again, her campaign will have to deal with a new community plan that residents are not thrilled about.

The deputy sheriff’s union hasn’t explained why it switched its endorsement in the county supervisor race from Republican Bonnie Dumanis to Democrat Nathan Fletcher in the middle of the campaign season. The U-T considers some possible justifications.

In Other News

SDG&E is still fighting to pass on to ratepayers the $379 million it owes over deadly wildfires 11 years ago. (Los Angeles Times)

San Diego is one of 10 participants in a pilot program integrating drones into the national airspace. (Aviation Today)

The ACLU and federal government debated in a San Diego courtroom whether some parents who were deported without their children should be flown back to the U.S. or whether they should be reunited in their home countries. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said he was leaning toward the latter, but reserved judgment on Friday. (KPBS)

Meeting for the first time in 2018, the civilian commission overseeing the National City Police Department wants its complaint review subcommittee to meet once a month rather than quarterly. KPBS reports that the commission had a three-year-old backlog of cases.

Two San Diego City Council members are working on a plan that could require developers to include more units in new apartment complexes reserved for low-income residents or pay hefty fines. (Union-Tribune)

A Department of Veterans Affairs union leader in San Diego complained that performance standards put into place by President Donald Trump have turned the agency against its own employees. The U-T reports that more than 2,700 VA employees have been fired since Trump’s inauguration.

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.