Morning Report: Case Puts Immigration Enforcement System's Flaws on Display

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
In February, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of California sent out a press release touting the arrest of a family of asylum-seekers from El Salvador.
The family had passed an interview with federal officials to establish that they feared returning to their home country. They were going through the asylum process when they were stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint and accused of human smuggling.
The government touted the arrest as an example of what the Trump administration has been trying so hard to show: that Central American asylum-seekers are criminals. But weeks later, the government quietly dismissed the case.
The way that the case fell apart highlights some of the immigration enforcement system’s biggest flaws, reports Maya Srikrishnan.
And though the couple is no longer facing criminal charges, the repercussions for the family are long-lasting and leave their asylum claims — and their lives — hanging in the balance.
Supervisor Kristin Gaspar announced her plans to run for re-election in a North County seat that’s likely to determine which party controls the county. No big deal.
As Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts write in the Politics Report, there’s a lot at stake in the 2020 election. Republicans still enjoy a 3-2 majority on the Board of Supervisors, but Democrats maintain a slight edge within Gaspar’s district. One early poll put a pair of Democrats, including one who paid for the poll, within striking distance of Gaspar in a crowded primary field.
Gaspar unsuccessfully ran for the 49th Congressional District in 2018, and until last week, she had declined to say whether she would try it again. Her appearances on Fox News to talk about immigration and her trips to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump suggested she was testing the waters.
In a special podcast, Gaspar tells us why she’s decided to settle in at the local level. It’s a fairly wide-ranging interview that touches, of course, on immigration and the border wall, but also her attempts to keep freeway projects on SANDAG’s list of transit projects worthy of funding.
UCSD’s student-run new source The Triton reports that six staffers have violated university policies prohibiting sexual violence and sexual harassment since 2016, but only one faced disciplinary action.
Among those found in violation of Title IX, a federal policy that protects students from gender and sex-based discrimination, were a former humanities professor and multiple hospital employees. One, according to public records obtained by The Triton, admitted to groping a coworker and putting lube in a nurse’s ear.
Members of Chabad of Poway Synagogue, who less than a week earlier were terrorized when a gunman opened fire, killing one and injuring three others, gathered to pray. While hundreds gathered inside for Shabbat, the start of the Sabbath — a time for rest — dozens of others, from different religious backwards, offered their support outside, the U-T reports.
The shooting was a reminder that our picturesque part of the world has long been fertile ground for white supremacists. The U-T published a series of stories this weekend documenting the rise of those groups — beginning with the KKK’s arrival in the 1920s to target Mexicans — and shedding more light on the region’s history of excluding Jews and other minorities from exclusive neighborhoods.
Reporters also explained how online forums are now serving as incubators of hate.
So who’s watching for threats of violence? That responsibility seems to fall largely on people in the private sector willing to monitor sites and pass along possible threats, because agents need to establish probable cause to open an investigation.
Wednesday’s North County Report mistakenly referred to an off-duty Border Patrol agent who pursued the Chabad of Poway shooter as a paid security guard.
The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.