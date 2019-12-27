 Morning Report: Charter Schools' Rough Year - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Morning Report: Charter Schools' Rough Year
Voice of San Diego
The San Diego Cooperative Charter School opted to close its Mountain View campus, pictured in 2015. / Photo by Dustin Michelson

Thrive Public Schools is done. The San Diego Cooperative Charter School elected to shut down one of its campuses. And statewide, lawmakers passed sweeping new regulations that gives school districts more power to shut down low-performing schools and to stop new charters from opening.

As VOSD’s Will Huntsberry writes in a new piece examining charter schools’ very bad year, “it’s almost certain that fewer new charters will be allowed to open under the new law. And it’s also reasonable to suspect that fewer charters – which must be re-authorized every five years in order to keep operating – will be renewed.” 

Charter school officials, however, said there’s reason to be hopeful. The regulations that passed aren’t as strict as the ones initially proposed.

“We were marked for death,” said Myrna Castrejón, president of the California Charter Schools Association. “But when it comes down to it, we survived.”

Staff Picks: Our Fave VOSD Stories of 2019

One of the most fundamental responsibilities of journalism is to hold powerful people and institutions accountable.

As our favorite stories of the year demonstrate, San Diego institutions didn’t always do the right thing when they believed no one was looking. School officials didn’t discipline a predatory teacher or report his behavior to police. Police, meanwhile, allowed cops to continue serving even after being convicted of crimes themselves. The health care system has allowed problems to fester to the point that mental health patients are being put in danger.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. We also explained the origins of the housing crisis, peeled back the curtain on a baseball myth and more.

State Continues to Grapple With Home Insurance in Wildfire-Prone Areas

The Associated Press digs into the turmoil that wildfires have caused in California’s property insurance market.
State Farm, Allstate and other insurers declined to renew roughly 350,000 policies in areas at high risk for wildfires since 2015, the AP reports.

We’ve reported on what those numbers look like in San Diego. Last year, insurance companies canceled 14,225 homeowners policies across the county. About 5,000 San Diego homeowners have had to turn to the state’s fire insurance provider of last resort in order to obtain insurance.

Earlier this month, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara placed a one-year moratorium on insurance companies dropping customers in areas that have recently experienced wildfires to try to address the issue, VOSD’s Sara Libby reported. That decision is being challenged in court.

Developers are hoping to build thousands of new homes in high-risk fire areas across San Diego County – an issue linked to two county housing ballot measures coming up for a vote in March.

How to Deal With Rising Seas

In a new column, the U-T’s Michael Smolens talks to Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath about how to deal with seal level rise. Boerner Horvath is the chair of the Assembly’s Select Committee on Sea Level Rise and the California Economy, which makes sense because her district has already experienced the impacts of sea level rise, like the collapsing Del Mar bluffs and the risk facing the train tracks that carry Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner.

But many of the solutions local governments need to take to address the impacts of rising seas – like moving people, buildings and other facilities away from the coast – have been wildly unpopular in communities like Del Mar.
A few years ago, we looked at how Imperial Beach was trying to deal with sea level rise. Adapting to seal level rise requires a lot of trade-offs – and money. 

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Border Report: 10 Years and $741M Later, the Port of Entry Expansion Is Done

Morning Report: Mayoral Candidates Aren't All in on the Homelessness Plan

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

The Year in 10 Photos

Megan Wood
News

Our Favorite Stories of 2019

Randy Dotinga
News

Morning Report: The Stories That Changed San Diego

Voice of San Diego
News

11 Ways VOSD’s Reporting Changed San Diego This Year

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Morning Report: Mayoral Candidates Aren't All in on the Homelessness Plan
Sacramento Report: The Week in AB 5 Fights
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
None of the Mayoral Candidates Fully Supports the New Homelessness Plan
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
A Year After Border Shutdown, Local Leaders Say the Chaos Strengthened Ties With Tijuana
Meet San Diego's 13 Most Scandalous Members of Congress
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!