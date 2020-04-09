 Morning Report: City, Port Leaseholders Say Relief Measures Fall Short - Voice of San Diego

News

News

Morning Report: City, Port Leaseholders Say Relief Measures Fall Short
Voice of San Diego
The waterfront at Seaport Village / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

We have less than one week to reach our fundraising goal of $150,000. This will help VOSD keep on track and bring you the most important news. If you make a gift of $35 or more today, you’ll get access to a members-only virtual event with our reporting team.

♦♦♦

Hotels, restaurants and shops that rent their spaces from the city and the Port of San Diego have implored their local government landlords to provide rent relief as they grapple with coronavirus shutdowns.

Within a few weeks of their initial requests, Lisa Halverstadt reports that both the city and the Port have promised to allow at least some of their tenants to pay the rent amounts they are required to pay each month – known as minimum rents – months from now.

But businesses and leaders of both the Port Tenants Association and the Mission Bay Lessees Association have said deferrals won’t be sufficient as they struggle to keep their doors open during an unprecedented economic crisis. Many have been forced to shutter altogether.

“These businesses are closed for no fault of their own. There’s no revenue coming in,” said hotelier Bill Evans, whose company rents three properties from the city in La Jolla and Mission Bay Park. “How does the city expect those payments to be made?”

How Local Media Is Surviving the Pandemic

The public needs sources of reliable information now. But as news consumption is going up, media outlets that rely on advertising revenues are hurting. 

VOSD contributor Randy Dotinga surveyed San Diego’s newspapers, magazines and broadcasters. Three publications have stopped publishing entirely. 

The Union-Tribune is relying on its subscribers and remaking certain editions sections as reader demand changes. Publisher Jeff Light said the newspaper is sticking to its plan to transform from a mostly print company to a mostly digital one. In the meantime, KPBS halted a pledge drive but may get federal relief funding. 

A British media trade magazine reported this week that more than 1,000 U.S. publications are making cutbacks due to the coronavirus. A bit of good news: 54 percent of U.S. adults told Pew that the news media have done an excellent or good job responding to the coronavirus outbreak. 

While we’re on the subject … Scott Lewis, the guy who’s in charge of this place, or whatever, reports more sustained readership than ever and says there are no planned cuts. 

Opinion: School Employee Raises Positioned Everyone Poorly for This Crisis

Californians agreed to tax themselves to raise money for education under Proposition 30, which passed in 2012. But that money is mostly being spent on administrator and teacher pay raises.

In a new op-ed, Todd Maddison, an Oceanside Unified parent and research manager at Transparent California, writes that raises are coming at the expense of programs and services that benefit students. He also argues that both districts and the county Office of Education need to inform parents when raises might endanger a school’s financial well-being.

There’s a looming school budget crisis because of the pandemic. Districts get most of their money from the state, and the outlook for the state budget right now is not good. Ashly McGlone presented some numbers last month and reported that San Diego Unified was among the districts asking state lawmakers for $3 billion in emergency funds.

  • The U-T also reports that one day — one day! — into San Diego Unified’s move to online learning and already there are stories emerging of people potentially hacking into Zoom sessions. A spokesman for Sweetwater Unified said it’s “moving away” from the videoconferencing platform given security concerns. 

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer, Jesse Marx and Lisa Halverstadt, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Homeless Residents Grow Desperate as Food Resources Shut Down

Border Report: Legal and Illegal Border Crossings Plummet

San Diego's Pandemic Past: City Shutdowns, Mandated Masks and a Patient Zero

What to Read Next
News

Local Media’s Crucible: News Consumption Is Up, But Revenue Is Way Down

Randy Dotinga
News

Morning Report: Cities Try to Save Housing Development

Voice of San Diego
News

Before the Bronx Zoo Tiger Got the Coronavirus, Shamu Likely Caught the Flu

Randy Dotinga
News

Morning Report: Homeless Grow Desperate, Hungry as Food Vanishes

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Help us raise $150K!

Support local journalism today
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
San Diego's Pandemic Past: City Shutdowns, Mandated Masks and a Patient Zero
Grades Can Only Go Up: New Details on San Diego Unified’s Online Learning Plan
Politics Report: Mayor Tells Hundreds of City Staff They're Not Getting Paid for Monday
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!