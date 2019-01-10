Morning Report: City Spending on Homeless Is Up Big, Results Not So Hot

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
In the past year, the city of San Diego increased its spending on initiatives to aid homeless residents by more than 40 percent.
The city put up three shelter tents, allowed homeless San Diegans living in cars to park in safe lots, opened a storage center where they can keep their belongings and purchased an indoor skydiving facility to convert to a services hub.
But, as VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt finds, the results of the spending remain unclear. Only a fraction of those who have used any of the new city-funded services have moved into permanent housing.
The city is eyeing additional initiatives, like more safe parking lots, but City Council Democrats say they want more information about outcomes and spending before approving anything else.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria made it official Wednesday with a video that highlights his upbringing and a website that includes this infinitely tweakable campaign slogan: “I’m running for mayor.”
Gloria’s announcement emphasized his humble beginnings, his stint as interim mayor after former Mayor Bob Filner resigned, and his championing the city’s landmark climate action plan.
He joins Councilwoman Barbara Bry as Democratic candidates in the race. The primary is in March 2020. Insiders expect Rep. Scott Peters to enter the race as well, and we’re all waiting to see if Councilman Mark Kersey, former police chief Shelley Zimmerman or someone else jumps into the race from the right.
A “near accident” at the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station outside Oceanside last year has a lot of people freaked out. And while federal regulators continue to investigate, there’s renewed urgency in recent weeks to find national repositories for nuclear waste.
In the North County Report, Jesse Marx gives a sense of the complexity of completely closing San Onofre. Everyone seems to agree that the Pacific shoreline is a terrible place for the waste, but moving the canisters inland is politically fraught because it relies on buy-in from outside communities and congressional legislation.
A UC San Diego professor who oversees a community engagement panel at San Onofre believes federal lawmakers have a year to pass meaningful legislation — at which the point the presidential election will be in full swing and the conversation in D.C. will shut down.
Marx also reports that the Carlsbad City Council declined to reappoint Mayor Matt Hall to the San Diego Association of Governments executive board, appointing City Councilwoman Cori Schumacher instead. She told her colleagues she would bring a new vision to the regional planning agency and criticized the past executive board for not asking harder questions of the scandalized executive director.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.