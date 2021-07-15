Morning Report: Civic Center Plaza Lenders Tell City to Pay or Go

Lenders who fronted cash to facilitate the city’s Civic Center Plaza lease are done sitting on the sidelines amid the city’s legal moves to void the 20-year deal.

An attorney for those lenders sent a letter to the city Wednesday demanding that the city make the roughly $318,000 rent payment it hasn’t paid or prepare for the possible eviction of the downtown high rise that houses hundreds of city workers, VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt reports.

The city decided to stop writing rent checks for Civic Center Plaza earlier this month following the revelation that Cisterra Development, the city’s landlord in the Civic Center and 101 Ash St. leases, paid the city’s volunteer real estate consultant for his work on the deals. City Attorney Mara Elliott and others argue the payments amount to a conflict of interest that should kill both deals.

The city last year also stopped paying rent at 101 Ash St. and asked the court to essentially bless its decision to halt those payments, arguing that it should not pay for a building it is for now unable to use.

The city’s facing a different situation with 18-story Civic Center Plaza, which it now relies on to house more than a dozen city departments.

In Other News

SDPD is deploying additional investigative teams to violent and gun-related crimes, ramping up enforcement targeted to areas where they’ve collected crime-related data points, increasing its collaboration with other law enforcement outfits and “utilizing added investigative techniques to monitor, locate and arrest wanted suspects,” in response to what it says is an uptick in violent crime, Times of San Diego reports.

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to have county staff draw up an ordinance that would require construction workers on county projects be graduates of skilled and trained workforce programs, be paid prevailing wages and receive paid sick leave. County staff will be back with a final proposal within 90 days. (City News Service)

KPBS released a special podcast capturing the complicated and chaotic lives of refugee seekers and aid workers at a migrant encampment in Tijuana, the result of five months of interviews and reporting.

San Diego County reported Tuesday its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases in three months, as the more infectious Delta variant spreads across the state and the rate of vaccinations administered by local officials slows. (Times of San Diego)

Jason Roe, the longtime San Diego-based GOP political consultant who was for years a key strategist for former Mayor Kevin Faulconer, has left his role as the executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, where he has feuded since taking the job with Trump loyalists who took exception to critical comments he made of the former president. (Detroit Free Press)

San Diego’s expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League has named its first coach . Casey Stoney was previously the head coach of the Manchester United Women’s team. (City News Service)

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.