Morning Report: Coastal Anxieties on Display in Oceanside Mayor's Race - Voice of San Diego

In some ways, the race to become Oceanside’s next mayor is wild and unwieldy: There are a whopping 12 candidates, each with competing interests and personalities.

But in other ways, the race is pretty formulaic for a coastal California city. As VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez reports, housing (particularly the North River Farms development), homelessness and police accountability are dominating the race.

Jimenez surveyed nine of the 12 candidates in the race and laid out their differing views on the major issues. On some issues, the candidates agree on the problem and disagree on the appropriate solution. For instance, most believe the city needs more shelter for homeless residents but differ on what that might look like. On other issues, the candidates don’t even agree on whether something even needs fixing. Several candidates expressed a desire to see stronger accountability measures in place within the Oceanside Police Department, while others praised officers and didn’t seem to believe there was any room for improvement within the department.

The U-T has details on two more Oceanside ballot measures dealing with marijuana and City Council term limits.

Dem Opponents Agree on Some Things, Pt. I

Though elections are all about carving out distinctions from your opponent, that doesn’t mean you always disagree.

Democrats Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria agreed on a lot, in fact, during a Friday forum about issues facing Balboa Park.

That includes, Lisa Halverstadt reports, a shared belief that an outside group should play a bigger oversight role in the park, similar to how the Central Park Conservancy operates in New York City.

“Bry acknowledged she hadn’t decided how a formal partnership should look, though she said any future park manager must collaborate with the city and county,” Halverstadt reports. “Gloria said he was inclined to follow the model etched out by civic leaders years ago that had a conservancy taking on more park responsibilities and philanthropic work as it gained support and a reputation for getting things done.”

Dem Opponents Agree on Some Things, Pt. II

In this week’s Environment Report, MacKenzie Elmer zeroes in on another Dem-vs.-Dem matchup: the race for the 53rd Congressional District. Particularly, Elmer tries to find daylight on the two when it comes to major environmental issues.

Elmer notes that Councilwoman Georgette Gómez and nonprofit founder Sara Jacobs both have said they support the Green New Deal.

“But I did notice that during the February forum they offered different timelines on how soon the United States and others should transition away from fossil fuels. Jacobs said 2030. Gómez said 2050. The city of San Diego’s own plan is to run on 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2035, but the plan doesn’t stop the community from using natural gas in stoves or heating, for instance,” Elmer writes.

Ultimately, the biggest differences might come down to perspective and approach.

“One has had her eye on international affairs, and the other on hyperlocal San Diego affairs,” Elmer writes. “Their answers didn’t tell us much about what actions they would take on behalf of San Diego’s specific climate problems, like the fact that the sea is predicted to swallow more of its shores than other parts of the country.”

The two Democrats vying to represent District 1 on the City Council, meanwhile, disagree on short-term rentals .

Corrections

Monday’s Morning Report misidentified the group behind a pair of mailers about Barbara Bry. The group was an independent expenditure committee supporting Assemblyman Todd Gloria.

The Environment Report misstated the year by which the city of San Diego plans to run on 100 percent carbon-free electricity; it is 2035.