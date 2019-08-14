Morning Report: Complaints Detail Lack of Medical Care at Otay Mesa - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
The Otay Mesa Detention Center has long faced criticism over its medical care, but new court documents and other public records show the extent of what some asylum-seekers have endured.
One man suffering from severe headaches and other lingering effects of a gunshot wound was reportedly given ibuprofen to deal with sporadic bleeding from his ears and eyes. Another man who is HIV-positive waited 25 days to be given his medication. Even then, the medication he received was inappropriate, according to one expert.
Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan dug through years of medical complaints and found many detainees allege serious medical conditions at the detention center are being ignored or treated insufficiently. What’s more, lawyers say they’re having a harder time lately securing parole for detainees with serious medical conditions.
ICE said in a statement that its health services comply with national detention standards.
A United Nations observer is in San Diego to publicly report on housing problems.
Leilani Farha has been tweeting her observations about the city’s handling of homelessness and they are … not flattering.
Farha also toured the Bay Area in 2018 and called the treatment of homeless people there “cruel and inhuman” in an official UN report, as VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt pointed out.
Farha started tweeting at 5:46 a.m. She wrote about how homeless San Diegans must wake up as early as 4 a.m. to start gathering belongings in order to avoid getting a ticket for being camped out on the street.
A San Diego businessman accused of trying to kidnap and kill his business partner is the subject of a new civil lawsuit.
Last year, Jesse Marx reported that Ninus Malan and Salam Razuki had been fighting in court over control of the Balboa Avenue dispensary in San Diego. Weeks later, the U.S. attorney’s office arrested Razuki and said he and his associates had plotted to make Malan disappear in Mexico.
The criminal conspiracy case left San Diego’s legal marijuana industry — which has tried hard to shed its image of lawlessness — stunned.
Malan is now suing Razuki for emotional distress associated with the criminal case. He told 10 News that he’s sick of looking over his shoulder.
The new lawsuit comes one week before the Superior Court will consider selling the Balboa Avenue dispensary to new owners. Several marijuana businesses with connections to Razuki and Malan were placed in the hands of a receiver last year, as the court tried to untangle who actually owned what.
In the latest Culture Report, Julia Dixon Evans shows us how San Diego-based illustrator Susie Ghahremani wants to inspire young readers with a new book that captures her love for both nature and John Muir.
“Ghahremani wants to invite her audience to consider the natural world, and a child’s place therein,” writes Evans.
Also in the Culture Report: Plagiarism in the art world, a new library in San Ysidro, and lots of arts events this week.
President Trump’s administration issued a new rule on Monday that will make it more difficult for immigrants with less means to become permanent residents in the United States. If immigration officials judge a migrant might have to rely on public benefits, or become a “public charge” as the jargon goes, they can deny the person’s application for residency.
Tom Wong, a professor of political science at UC San Diego, dropped the results of a survey Tuesday that shows immigrants are significantly less likely to receive emergency and preventative health care services when they are informed of the rule change. Wong’s findings suggest immigrants would even be less likely to use free immunization services, which are not considered public benefits.
Lots of media reports have focused on how the change would affect the flow of immigrants into the country, as Wong pointed in a Twitter thread. His research focuses on how the rule change will affect people already inside the county who want to change their residency status.
The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and Megan Wood, and edited by Sara Libby.
