Morning Report: Complaints Detail Lack of Medical Care at Otay Mesa - Voice of San Diego

The Otay Mesa Detention Center has long faced criticism over its medical care, but new court documents and other public records show the extent of what some asylum-seekers have endured.

One man suffering from severe headaches and other lingering effects of a gunshot wound was reportedly given ibuprofen to deal with sporadic bleeding from his ears and eyes. Another man who is HIV-positive waited 25 days to be given his medication. Even then, the medication he received was inappropriate, according to one expert.

Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan dug through years of medical complaints and found many detainees allege serious medical conditions at the detention center are being ignored or treated insufficiently. What’s more, lawyers say they’re having a harder time lately securing parole for detainees with serious medical conditions.

ICE said in a statement that its health services comply with national detention standards.

The UN Observer Trolling San Diego for Its Handling of Homelessness

A United Nations observer is in San Diego to publicly report on housing problems.

Leilani Farha has been tweeting her observations about the city’s handling of homelessness and they are … not flattering.

Farha also toured the Bay Area in 2018 and called the treatment of homeless people there “cruel and inhuman” in an official UN report, as VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt pointed out.

Farha started tweeting at 5:46 a.m. She wrote about how homeless San Diegans must wake up as early as 4 a.m. to start gathering belongings in order to avoid getting a ticket for being camped out on the street.

The Pot Case That Led to Alleged Plans of a Hit Job in Mexico

A San Diego businessman accused of trying to kidnap and kill his business partner is the subject of a new civil lawsuit.

Last year, Jesse Marx reported that Ninus Malan and Salam Razuki had been fighting in court over control of the Balboa Avenue dispensary in San Diego. Weeks later, the U.S. attorney’s office arrested Razuki and said he and his associates had plotted to make Malan disappear in Mexico.

The criminal conspiracy case left San Diego’s legal marijuana industry — which has tried hard to shed its image of lawlessness — stunned.

Malan is now suing Razuki for emotional distress associated with the criminal case. He told 10 News that he’s sick of looking over his shoulder.

The new lawsuit comes one week before the Superior Court will consider selling the Balboa Avenue dispensary to new owners. Several marijuana businesses with connections to Razuki and Malan were placed in the hands of a receiver last year, as the court tried to untangle who actually owned what.

Kids Are Gonna Love John Muir

In the latest Culture Report, Julia Dixon Evans shows us how San Diego-based illustrator Susie Ghahremani wants to inspire young readers with a new book that captures her love for both nature and John Muir.

“Ghahremani wants to invite her audience to consider the natural world, and a child’s place therein,” writes Evans.

Also in the Culture Report: Plagiarism in the art world, a new library in San Ysidro, and lots of arts events this week.

UCSD Prof: New Rule Could Make Immigrants Less Likely to Seek Health Care

President Trump’s administration issued a new rule on Monday that will make it more difficult for immigrants with less means to become permanent residents in the United States. If immigration officials judge a migrant might have to rely on public benefits, or become a “public charge” as the jargon goes, they can deny the person’s application for residency.

Tom Wong, a professor of political science at UC San Diego, dropped the results of a survey Tuesday that shows immigrants are significantly less likely to receive emergency and preventative health care services when they are informed of the rule change. Wong’s findings suggest immigrants would even be less likely to use free immunization services, which are not considered public benefits.

Lots of media reports have focused on how the change would affect the flow of immigrants into the country, as Wong pointed in a Twitter thread. His research focuses on how the rule change will affect people already inside the county who want to change their residency status.

Rep. Duncan Hunter’s corruption trial has been postponed until next year while his attorneys appeal U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan’s refusal to dismiss the case. (Associated Press)

Sweetwater officials have refused a $12 million loan from the County Office of Education to help pay back the money it borrowed from its Mello-Roos fund. (NBC 7)

SDG&E is looking increase the minimum bill it charges customers from $10 to $38. (KPBS)

British Airways Holidays is no longer selling tickets to SeaWorld following the creation of the travel company’s animal welfare policy. (Union-Tribune)

A group of citizens is suing the city over Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plan to replace parking along 30th Street with bike lanes, tweets KPBS’s Andrew Bowen. But as former VOSDer Liam Dillon pointed out, the citizens are using an unexpected law to back up their claim. In trying to get more cars off the road, the city is violating the California Environmental Quality Act, the citizens claim.

Whenever a local brewery goes out of business, skeptics again ask whether it’s proof that San Diego’s craft beer industry was in fact a bubble. But a report released Tuesday by researchers at Cal State San Marcos show the industry is still growing, despite the occasional brewery failure. Local brewers produced 1.13 million barrels of beer last year (there are about 30 gallons in a barrel), a 3 percent increase from last year. The study said the industry had a $1.2 billion economic impact in the region. The region’s economy is roughly $200 billion. (West Coaster)

Students and faculty at SDSU weren’t warned of health hazards from the renovation on campus that led to dozens of people getting sick . (inewsource)

